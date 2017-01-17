The Premier League may be coming under an increasing threat from the Chinese Super League to retain some of its key stars amid some heavy interest, however, a new report has proven that the English top flight is still the most valuable in the world.

The CIES Football Observatory have published a study this week which estimates the value of each individual player from across Europe's top five leagues and added it together to calculate what each team is also worth.

The whizzkids at CIES use a specific transfer algorithm that considers various factors including a player's age, recent form and contract length to work out how valuable a player is.

And those who were already aware that Neymar was judged to be the most valuable player in the Europe at £216 million yesterday will not be surprised to find out that his club, Barcelona, also top the charts for clubs too (£937m).

Their fierce La Liga rivals Real Madrid aren't too far behind with a value of £810m.

But then you get into the Premier League clubs and the order is a little bit more unpredictable.

You can see how each Premier League side ranks in the tweet below, which shows that Mauricio Pochettino has the most valuable team in England at his disposal.

Tottenham have been very busy this season, tying pretty much all of their big stars down to long-term contracts - hence why the team's value is considered so high (£691m).

Next up is Manchester United (£628m), boosted by the arrival of Paul Pogba no doubt ahead of Chelsea and Manchester City, who make up the top four.

Looking further down the table and the team Spurs demolished at the weekend, West Brom, are surprisingly ranked as low as 18th, despite making a flying start to the campaign.

However, a closer look at Tony Pulis' squad and the number of players aged over 30 might explain a valuation of just £111m.

Here are how the top ten clubs in Europe rank:

1. Barcelona (£937m)

2. Real Madrid (£810m)

3. Tottenham (£691m)

4. Manchester United (£628m)

5. Atletico Madrid (£603m)

6. Chelsea (£602m)

7. Manchester City (£573m)

8. Arsenal (£573m)

9. Bayern Munich (£530m)

10. Liverpool (£526m)

