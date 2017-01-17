The incredible rise of the Chinese Super League has shaken the entire dynamic of global football.

Originally viewed as the Far East’s version of the MLS, the CSL has surpassed the United States’ league as the biggest challenger to European football by being more than a retirement home.

Players are moving to China in their peak years. Oscar, 25, recently left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG; Alex Teixeira was 26 when he joined Jiangsu Suning.

Of course, the incredible sums of money have helped China. Oscar is earning £400,000-per-week, while Carlos Tevez became the world’s highest-paid footballer last month when he signed for Shanghai Shenhua in a deal worth £615,000-per-week.

Many have criticised the aforementioned players for swapping elite football for China’s riches.

Bayern Munich ace Arjen Robben is someone who has found himself on the receiving end of an offer from China. In an interview with Radio 538, the winger revealed that he has received lucrative offers to move to China.

But the Dutchman said no, instead choosing to sign a one-year contract extension at the Allianz Arena.

Robben said what everyone's thinking

Robben even hit out at those who move to the CSL “at the age of 27 or 28”. Diego Costa, take note.

"A transfer to China would be something else entirely,” Robben said, via the Mirror. “That is basically acknowledging your career is over. I want to keep playing at the highest level as long as possible.

"I do not understand players going to China at the age of 27 or 28. Those guys are at the peak of their career. That is a waste really. You only get one career. I sort of understand players who are already in their 30s."

Costa has received an offer from the CSL

Chelsea’s Costa was involved in a row with Antonio Conte last week, reportedly after receiving an offer to move to China. Although Roman Abramovich is adamant he will not sell the Spain international, the fact remains that the best players are thinking more and more about the appealing prospects of the CSL.

"It is all about a certain madness that is ongoing in China right now," Robben added. "They are offering some crazy figures. I also got some offers. The money on show is so crazy that you at least have to consider it.

"They are offering maybe four, five or six times the amounts you get at a big club. But money has never driven me. That is why I have had such a great career. It is about football for me."

