Looking back, it seems quite ridiculous that anyone has ever actually doubted whether Lionel Messi could cut it in the Premier League.

The old anecdote about how he would cope on a wet, windy and wintery night at Stoke has been fired towards him time and time again while he struts his stuff in La Liga on a weekly basis.

But we're sure that if you asked any of Manchester City's defenders who faced him in the Champions League before Christmas, they wouldn't hesitate for a second to provide an answer.

Article continues below

In fact, after his four goals against Pep Guardiola's men in this season's group stages, Messi's record against English teams is truly remarkable.

His 17 strikes against Premier League clubs in the Champions League is more than he has scored against sides from any other nation - a record that has come from just 16 games too.

Article continues below

And the 29-year-old has been reflecting upon his various encounters on British soil in an interview with Coach magazine.

During the Q&A, Messi was asked who was the toughest British player he has ever faced, which he duly responded by praising Wayne Rooney.

"Over the years we have faced many British teams in Europe and come up against many good players, but I have always had a big respect for Wayne Rooney," Messi said.

"He has played at the highest level for many years and is one of the special players of the generation."

Of course, Messi has triumphed over Rooney twice in Champions League finals back in 2009 and 2011 but the Manchester United captain can take some credit for grabbing the Argentine's attention over the various other English legends he has played against.

Elsewhere in the interview, Messi said the one thing Premier League fans really didn't want to hear by ruling out a move to England.

Despite speculation in recent weeks about his contract at the club and rumours Man City are interested in his services, Messi reiterated his intentions to stay at the Camp Nou.

He added: "I have always said that Barcelona has given me everything and I am here for as long as they want me to be."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms