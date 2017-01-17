Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

This past week on Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole may have accidently let slip two superstars that will be competing in the Royal Rumble a week on Sunday.

You need good ears in order to catch the mistake, and, what makes it even more hilarious, is that the two superstars don't even compete on Raw.

It happened during the opening segment of Raw while Brock Lesnar was destroying anyone that stood in his way. This was when Cole started to read through the names that would be included alongside The Beast in the Royal Rumble.

The Raw commentator began to talk about the superstars that would be competing in the Rumble - Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Goldberg, Dean Ambrose - and then mentioned the names, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. Skip to 12:36 in the video below for Cole announcing them as participants in the Rumble.

Last time I checked, no member of The Wyatt Family had announced they would be taking part in the Rumble. Besides, both of them are SmackDown Live superstars, so why is this being revealed on Raw?

Slip of the tongue by Cole? Or a tactic by Raw to try and sway the ratings more to them in the battle between the two brands? Who knows. Guess we'll have to watch SmackDown Live this week in order to find out if Orton and Wyatt officially declare themselves for the Rumble.

So far, only 15 superstars have officially announced their participation in the event, but we'll have to wait and see if the two members of The Wyatt Family are formally added to that list.

