Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Randy Orton.

The WWE Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW fans may have missed

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This past week on Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole may have accidently let slip two superstars that will be competing in the Royal Rumble a week on Sunday.

You need good ears in order to catch the mistake, and, what makes it even more hilarious, is that the two superstars don't even compete on Raw.

It happened during the opening segment of Raw while Brock Lesnar was destroying anyone that stood in his way. This was when Cole started to read through the names that would be included alongside The Beast in the Royal Rumble.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Raw commentator began to talk about the superstars that would be competing in the Rumble -  Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Goldberg, Dean Ambrose - and then mentioned the names, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. Skip to 12:36 in the video below for Cole announcing them as participants in the Rumble.

Last time I checked, no member of The Wyatt Family had announced they would be taking part in the Rumble. Besides, both of them are SmackDown Live superstars, so why is this being revealed on Raw?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Kurt Angle names WWE superstar he wants to face in last match

Kurt Angle names WWE superstar he wants to face in last match

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

Slip of the tongue by Cole? Or a tactic by Raw to try and sway the ratings more to them in the battle between the two brands? Who knows. Guess we'll have to watch SmackDown Live this week in order to find out if Orton and Wyatt officially declare themselves for the Rumble.

So far, only 15 superstars have officially announced their participation in the event, but we'll have to wait and see if the two members of The Wyatt Family are formally added to that list.

WWE Rings The New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell In Honor Of WrestleMania 32

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Royal Rumble
Randy Orton
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again