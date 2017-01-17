How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Chelsea could complete shock January transfer following latest developments

Chelsea are currently seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table with 17 matches left to play.

They’re now 8/13 to win the title following their comprehensive 3-0 away win over Leicester City at the weekend; a result made all the more impressive by the absence of Diego Costa, who returned to training today following his row with Antonio Conte last week.

It looks like Costa will still be at Stamford Bridge beyond January - despite being offered over £500,000 a week by an unnamed club in the Chinese Super League - and if Chelsea can keep him happy until the summer it’s hard to see any other club overhauling them.

The Blues have recently offloaded both Oscar and John Obi Mikel and could now be on the verge of completing what would surely be the most surprising transfer of the January window.

Chelsea are currently in advanced talks with Middlesbrough over forward Patrick Bamford and the deal could, if Conte gets his way, involve one of Boro’s most exciting youngsters.

Chelsea's next signing could be a big surprise

According to Sky Sports - and other publications, including the Daily Mail - Chelsea have made a formal enquiry for Boro winger Adama Traore.

The 20-year-old, who joined Middlesbrough after leaving Aston Villa back in August, has shown himself to be one of the most dynamic players in the Premier League over recent months.

Middlesbrough v Leicester City - Premier League

Back in October, in a Premier League match against Arsenal, it was reported that he broke Moussa Sissoko’s sprinting record - registering a top speed of 37km/h.

But while his speed can be devastating, his decision-making skills need improvement.

At 20 years old, though, that side of his game can be developed and Chelsea clearly believe they can help the former Barcelona prodigy fulfil his immense potential and become a hugely effective winger in the process.

Chelsea fans react

Here’s how Chelsea fans have reacted to the Adama Traore reports…

So, yeah, a pretty mixed bag.

Video: What's all the fuss about?

And here’s some footage of Adama Traore in action…

