Stevan Jovetic’s 92nd-minute winner for Sevilla against Real Madrid on Sunday sent the home crowd into delirium,

Trailing by a goal to nil in the 85th minute, Jovetic sealed a memorable comeback after Sergio Ramos’ own goal gave Sevilla a shot at all three points.

The result lifted Sevilla above Barcelona into second place and cut Madrid’s lead at the top of La Liga to a single point.

Los Blancos were on a 40-match unbeaten streak before their encounter at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, but Sevilla ensured that, contrary to popular belief, Zinedine Zidane’s side aren’t invincible.

And though Barcelona were pushed down a place, they, too, were celebrating Sevilla’s win.

Despite Sevilla losing just three of their 18 league matches, Barcelona don’t consider Jorge Sampaoli’s team as their biggest challengers in the title race. It’s Madrid who pose the biggest threat.

So the sight of Cristiano Ronaldo and co. going down in Seville was great news for the Blaugrana, who have kept pace with the top two thanks to an 11-game unbeaten run.

Jovetic's winner

How Barca players reacted

Barcelona harbour ambitions of completing a hat-trick of La Liga titles and their reaction to Sevilla’s win tells you that they realised how important the result is.

Spanish outlet Sport claim the players’ WhatsApp group was filled with celebratory messages at the final whistle, including ‘¡Vaaaaamos!’, ‘¡Hay Liga!’, ‘¡Arrebatooo del Sevilllaaaa!’.

Gerard Pique reportedly called for a winner after Ramos’ own goal but the players weren’t quite as optimistic when Cristiano Ronaldo fired Madrid into the lead from the penalty spot.

Apparently a few players were ready to turn the television off. They’ll be glad they didn’t.

Zidane is still positive

Zidane remained positive despite the setback, even challenging his players to go on another unbeaten streak.

"I am very proud of all we did, the players over these 40 games,” the Frenchman said, via ESPN FC. “The dressing room is not happy, playing as we did, and then what happened in just the last five minutes.

“But I am happy with how we played. Now we must rest now, think about the next game, and start another run full of motivation."

