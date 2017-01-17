WWE announced this week that Kurt Angle will be the headline superstar for this year's Hall of Fame induction scheduled to take place the night before WrestleMania 33.

Fans are rejoicing as it will mean Angle will be returning to the company for the first time since 2006, and many are hoping his return will also involve one more match inside the WWE ring.

One of those people happy to see The Olympic Hero back in the WWE is one of the many superstars he had some memorable moments with during the Attitude Era, The Rock.

The Rock tweeted in reaction to Angle's WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement: "Huge! Had some amazing title matches w/ this Olympic gold medalist. Congrats my friend. Truly one of the best men I've ever met. #WWEHOF"

The People's Champion had some great feuds with Angle during the years of the Attitude Era. During their rivalry for the WWF World Heavyweight title, The Rock was defeated by The Olympic Hero at No Mercy in 2000, making him the first ever superstar to have won both an Olympic Gold medal and the world championship.

Angle then ended up losing the title four months later to The Rock at No Way Out in 2001 after successful defenses against The Undertaker at Survivor Series and during a six-man Hell in a Cell match at Armageddon. This feud with The Rock helped Angle consolidate himself as a fan favorite in the company.

He hasn't competed for the company since 2006, so fingers crossed Angle is allowed to have one more match in the WWE before his retirement.

