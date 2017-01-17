In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Brice Butler.

Brice Butler laments NFL refs for enforcing rarely-called penalty

The Dallas Cowboys crashed out of the NFL Playoffs last weekend thanks to the genius of Aaron Rodgers, the tip toes of Jared Cook and the boot of Mason Crosby.

The last second loss to the Green Bay Packers must've been incredibly tough to take for everyone in the Cowboys organisation, as well as the tens of thousands of fans who could almost taste the NFC Championship game with 15 seconds of the game left.

One player who hasn't taken it all that well is Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler, who called out the officials for their decision to call a penalty that most NFL fans will probably never have seen before. 

Butler was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty after entering the Cowboys huddle then leaving the field without participating in the play. Yes, that's something we're struggling to ever remember being called as well. Turns out, Butler wasn't too happy with the penalty.

“Never heard of it in my life,” the wideout said after his side exited postseason football. “[We] couldn’t beat the stripes. You can quote me on that.”

The 15-yard penalty cost the Cowboys 37 yards, negating a 22-yard completion. Dallas ended up punting on the drive.

Referee Tony Corrente spoke to a reporter after the game and went through the penalty call.

“They brought in a two-receiver set on a substitution, and [Butler] was one of those two players and came into the huddle, stayed in the huddle, then departed. He was substituted for," Corrente said.

"He has to stay either in the game or they can call a timeout and get out of it. Of course, he went out. It’s not an obscure rule, it’s just part of the substitution mechanics and part of the substitution rule.”

It's in the rules but that won't satisfy Butler or some Cowboys fans, who will still be ruing their luck.

Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys

