Replacing a world champion certainly hasn't been an easy task for Mercedes but they will be feeling very confident about their chances for the upcoming season after being able to secure their prime target Valtteri Bottas.

The former Williams driver was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's teammate for 2017 on Monday, just 24 hours before Mercedes made another announcement regarding the man he replaced, Nico Rosberg.

It turns out that the recently retired champion will return to the company to work as an ambassador for the next 12 months.

Rosberg made his first public appearance since his successor was announced during a sponsor event on Tuesday and revealed his initial reaction to Bottas' appointment.

"I think it's great news for the team [Mercedes]. I'm happy that they found a great solution [Bottas] quite quickly, that's awesome," Rosberg said, as per the Daily Mail.

"I'm sure he's going to do a really, really good job and he is going to blend in well.

"I'm going to be watching TV and I'm looking forward to seeing how Valtteri gets on. Especially against Lewis because he is an awesome reference point, he's one of the best out there and one of the best of all time."

"It's not going to be easy for sure, so it's going to be interesting to follow."

Rosberg's point is a valid one. After missing out on a third consecutive world title last year, Hamilton will be even more motivated to reclaim his crown at the top of the sport.

And Bottas will also be expected to challenge for wins from the very first race in Australia on March 26 - a pressure he didn't experience at Williams.

The Finn is yet to win a Grand Prix during his four seasons in Formula One but he has the full backing of Mercedes' non-executive chairman Niki Lauda, who is confident Bottas can challenge for the world championship.

"Bottas is the best man [for the job]. I believe that he can drive as fast as Nico. I believe he can win the world championship," Lauda told RTL, per The Mail.

"We looked for a driver who fits our team. Until now we always had two top drivers who could fight for the world championship. Nico and Lewis were a fine example of that, because they were fighting head-to-head.

"In the last three years we won everything there was to win and this is why we decided to go with Bottas, as he brings experience and speed to the team.

"Both drivers can push as hard as they want, as always. This has never changed at Mercedes and it will not change in the future."

