How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Roman Reigns.

Raw recap shows just how much WWE wants you to like Roman Reigns

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Last week on Monday Night Raw, with the help of Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho pinned Roman Reigns to become the new WWE United States champion.

There was a mixed reaction to Reigns losing the title, but it would be safe to say the majority of fans were happy to see The Big Dog lose the championship.

However, that isn't what WWE wants you to believe.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

If you have an eagle eye, you would have spotted the neat editing job WWE did during their Raw recap this week to make you think fans in attendance at the show on January 9 were disappointed to see Reigns lose the title.

The original broadcast showed a fan jumping for joy to see Jericho crowned as the new United States champion. However, during the Raw recap of that show this week, WWE showed the same fan instead with his head on his hands.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Cowboys star hits out at officials for enforcing weird penalty

Cowboys star hits out at officials for enforcing weird penalty

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Kurt Angle names WWE superstar he wants to face in last match

Kurt Angle names WWE superstar he wants to face in last match

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

This isn't the first time WWE has done some editing in order to put across their agenda of getting the fans to like Reigns.

Last year after the Payback pay-per-view, the company edited a photo on their website which showed a fan holding up a sign which said 'When it Reigns, it bores' (at the 0:16-0:20 mark of the video below). They changed it to read instead 'When it Reigns' in order to show support for The Big Dog, which you can see here.

During the broadcast of WrestleMania 32, they also cut out microphones in the crowd in order for the viewers at home to not hear the loud boos for Reigns when he came out for his match against Triple H.

Live reaction

WWE's broadcasted reaction

While Reigns is improving with both his in-ring ability and his promo skills, WWE is only reminding us that having him over as the top babyface with the fans was their idea with their constant editing of fans opinions, rather than letting things develop organically.

Many members of the WWE universe have called for the company to turn the former Shield member heel in order for him to improve and become the superstar they desire, but it's clear as day from their broadcast editing that they don't want that to happen at all.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Royal Rumble
Triple H
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania
Triple H

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again