Last week on Monday Night Raw, with the help of Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho pinned Roman Reigns to become the new WWE United States champion.

There was a mixed reaction to Reigns losing the title, but it would be safe to say the majority of fans were happy to see The Big Dog lose the championship.

However, that isn't what WWE wants you to believe.

If you have an eagle eye, you would have spotted the neat editing job WWE did during their Raw recap this week to make you think fans in attendance at the show on January 9 were disappointed to see Reigns lose the title.

The original broadcast showed a fan jumping for joy to see Jericho crowned as the new United States champion. However, during the Raw recap of that show this week, WWE showed the same fan instead with his head on his hands.

This isn't the first time WWE has done some editing in order to put across their agenda of getting the fans to like Reigns.

Last year after the Payback pay-per-view, the company edited a photo on their website which showed a fan holding up a sign which said 'When it Reigns, it bores' (at the 0:16-0:20 mark of the video below). They changed it to read instead 'When it Reigns' in order to show support for The Big Dog, which you can see here.

During the broadcast of WrestleMania 32, they also cut out microphones in the crowd in order for the viewers at home to not hear the loud boos for Reigns when he came out for his match against Triple H.

Live reaction

WWE's broadcasted reaction

While Reigns is improving with both his in-ring ability and his promo skills, WWE is only reminding us that having him over as the top babyface with the fans was their idea with their constant editing of fans opinions, rather than letting things develop organically.

Many members of the WWE universe have called for the company to turn the former Shield member heel in order for him to improve and become the superstar they desire, but it's clear as day from their broadcast editing that they don't want that to happen at all.

