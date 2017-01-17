EA Sports caused quite a stir when they gave Cristiano Ronaldo a higher rating than Lionel Messi in FIFA 17.

It was the first time since FIFA 09 that Ronaldo received a better rating than his Barcelona rival. Some fans agreed with EA Sports’ judgement, while others couldn’t make any sense of it.

Losing the crown to Ronaldo wasn’t even the worst aspect of Messi’s rating. According to EA Sports, the Argentinian is an inferior passer than Dimitri Payet - Messi’s 86 passing rating is one less than Payet’s 87.

Article continues below

Even Gary Lineker thought that was an injustice.

"It's a game,” Lineker wrote on Twitter. “It's not real. Messi is the best passer ever. They are taking the p*ss! Don't take it to heart.”

Article continues below

Lineker may not want people to take it to heart, but Messi’s battle with Ronaldo to be the world’s best player has split fans like no other. Plenty have spent hours debating it.

So when EA Sports decided to give Ronaldo a higher rating, it angered plenty of Messi fans. FIFA is viewed as an influential factor in how good a player is and many take their ratings for face value.

Ronaldo presumably loves being better than Messi in FIFA 17, just as he cherished beating the Barca maestro to the Ballon d’Or.

Messi was asked if he would change his FIFA rating

But what does Messi think of it all? In an interview with Coach magazine, the 29-year-old was asked if he would change any of his ratings in FIFA 17.

He replied: “The whole game is always pretty accurate!”

Oh come on, Leo. Tell us what you really think about your 86 passing rating!

Sublime season

The forward has been at the height of his powers this season, scoring 26 goals already and netting in each of his past seven matches.

And, with three goals from free-kicks this month, he’s doing his best to improve on his 90 free-kick rating in FIFA 17.

Luis Suarez and Luis Enrique lavished praise on Messi after his set-piece against Athletic Bilbao sent Barca through to the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey.

Video: Messi's FK vs Bilbao

“He has that something,” Suarez said, via the Daily Mail. “He is the best in the world and it shows in every game. He always surprises us with something nice.”

Barca boss Enrique added: “Leo Messi has been decisive, as usual, and no one has ever been better than him.

“In all areas of the game, either on a stopped kick or on an action, he feels the game and manages to find the best solution every time. He even makes his team-mates better.”

Who will be the highest-rated player on FIFA 18? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms