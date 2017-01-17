Recent history show Steelers struggles against Patriots and Tom Brady

After an incredibly exciting wildcard weekend, the Steelers and Patriots will be facing off in the AFC Conference Championship this Sunday.

In a game that is widely expected to be a close affair between two sides that play hard on defense and have a multitude of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, we should be in for a real treat at Gillette Stadium.

However, looking to the history books - and ForTheWin - suggests the game won't be as close as people are expecting at all. In fact, it only points to one result - a win for Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Ever since Brady and Bill Belichick linked up in New England, they have been dominant over the Steelers, with the two B's owning a 7-2 record over their AFC counterparts. That includes Brady being 5-1 against the Steelers.

That's six times that Brady has faced Pittsburgh under the head coaching of Mike Tomlin and he has won five of them. Maybe, just maybe, TB12 has Tomlin's number.

"But Alex, what about that one loss?" I hear you cry. Well, that one game that Brady has managed to lose to the men in yellow came at Heinz Field. This game isn't being played there, it's in Foxboro, where Brady is 4-0 against Pittsburgh.

Things only get worse for the Steelers when they travel to New England. In his four games at home since 2002, Brady has thrown 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. None. Not one single INT when playing against them.

This is where it gets mad. All in all, Tom Brady has a 70 percent completion rate and more than 2,800 yards.

Now the Steelers are a very good team. They have made the playoffs 11 times in the 16 years that Brady has been in the NFL. And yet he's still been so dominant.

Good luck Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger and everyone else at the Steelers - you are going to need it.

