Video reveals three words Packers staffer told Tony Romo after playoff game

Tony Romo.

Packers staffer had a three word message for Tony Romo after playoff game

When the Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Green Bay Packers at the weekend in the playoffs, it may have brought to an end their association with one of their most successful quarterbacks, Tony Romo.

He spent the game as the backup on the sidelines as Dak Prescott tried but ultimately failed to bring the Cowboys back from 21-3 behind to win the game. As the rookie looks to be leading the team from the quarterback position moving forward, Romo's time in Dallas might be over.

The 36-year-old was never given an opportunity by the team to win his job back when he made a return from injury earlier this season, which many believe was unfair because of what he has done for the team over the years and how he has played when healthy. One Packers staffer feels the same.

SportsDay Cowboys tweeted a video showing Romo shaking hands with several Green Bay players and staff as he made his way off the field on Sunday night when the quarterback pointed at and walked towards one certain Packers staffer.

The recording was able to pick up what the anonymous Green Bay employee said to the four-time Pro Bowler: "You deserve better."

While it's a nice thing to say, it's actually incorrect. Romo was never wronged by the team, so he didn't deserve any preferential treatment for a job he lost.

Prescott earned the job, he didn't beat Romo for it. It was clear as day during the second half of the Packers game as to why he should be their starting quarterback next season.

Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys did the right thing in the end, and their downfall came when they played against a better quarterback, one even better than Romo as well.

The 36-year-old wouldn't have done any better than Prescott in that situation. He wouldn't have changed the outcome of their season. 

Topics:
Green Bay Packers
Dak Prescott
NFL Playoffs
Tony Romo
Dallas Cowboys
NFL

