Gary Neville trolled on Twitter by Virgin Trains

You may have missed an interesting documentary shown on Sky last weekend all about Gary Neville.

'Gary Neville: The Pundit' followed a day in the life of being a pundit for one of the most watched football leagues in the world.

It tracked Neville and his former rival turned colleague, Jamie Carragher, as they travelled up to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium to cover the recent Premier League clash against Arsenal.

A brief part of the programme showed the ex-Manchester United full-back getting a bit of kip while on a Virgin train which initially looked innocent enough. That was until the camera panned down to show he was breaking an unwritten passenger rule.

As you can see in the images below, Neville was spotted with his feet resting on the opposite seat and Virgin picked up on it too.

They directly tweeted the Sky pundit to tell him off for the misdemeanour and rubbed a bit more salt in the wounds by bringing Carragher in on it too.

It has already been retweeted 292 times, liked by 418 people and even earned a reply from Carragher, who never usually requires any encouragement to tease his fellow pundit.

But of course, Carragher might have been better off to keep a low profile on social media given his faux pas earlier in the day.

The former Liverpool defender had caused quite a stir after 'announcing' his comeback to professional football.

However, he later confirmed that he had been the victim of a brilliant prank by boxer Liam Smith who had pinched Carragher's phone at the gym.

Gary Neville is yet to tweet a response to either Virgin or Carragher but we should probably expect a witty comeback soon.

