How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

English and Irish viewers couldn't hear some of McGregor's interview.

Why Conor McGregor's UFC 205 victory speech was censored

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s not just his skills inside the octagon that have turned Conor McGregor into the UFC’s biggest star, but his trash-talking, too.

After defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November, the Notorious delivered one of the greatest lines in fighting history.

“I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, I'd like to take this chance to apologise... to absolutely nobody!"

Article continues below

It was perfect. You thought, for a moment, that McGregor was going to show some sympathy for the ruthless manner in which he had called out several of his peers.

But no.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Cowboys star hits out at officials for enforcing weird penalty

Cowboys star hits out at officials for enforcing weird penalty

Video reveals three words Packers staffer told Tony Romo after playoff game

Video reveals three words Packers staffer told Tony Romo after playoff game

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Kurt Angle names WWE superstar he wants to face in last match

Kurt Angle names WWE superstar he wants to face in last match

Lionel Messi reveals the best British player he has ever faced

Lionel Messi reveals the best British player he has ever faced

Chelsea could complete the most surprising transfer of the January window

Chelsea could complete the most surprising transfer of the January window

“The double champ does whatever the f*** he wants!” McGregor concluded.

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

BT Sport censored part of the interview

But sadly for English and Irish viewers, much of what Mystic Mac said after defeating Alvarez went unheard due to BT Sport deciding to censor parts of it.

McGregor’s speech wasn’t the only one that BT Sport have censored. And one reddit user decided to ask the television channel just why they mute speeches even after showing two fighters trying to batter one another.

As frustrating as it is for viewers, their response was perfectly reasonable.

Why it was censored

“During the UFC post-fight interviews we had to remove the offensive language used in order to comply with the requirements of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code," BT Sport said.

“Strong language can appear on television providing it airs after the watershed begins (at 9pm); however, the watershed ends at 5:30am. When the interview takes place after this time, when children could be watching, we had no alternative but to obscure the many expletives used.

“We acknowledge that this response won’t fully alleviate your concerns. However we would like to assure you that we take our responsibility as a broadcaster very seriously and this includes adhering to Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code.”

Video: McGregor's UFC 205 victory speech

McGregor’s fight against Alvarez ran past 5:30am, hence why BT Sport censored part of the interview.

It was so entertaining that we couldn’t help but watch it again.

Is Conor McGregor the best trash-talker in UFC? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Anderson Silva
Jose Aldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again