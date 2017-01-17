It’s not just his skills inside the octagon that have turned Conor McGregor into the UFC’s biggest star, but his trash-talking, too.

After defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November, the Notorious delivered one of the greatest lines in fighting history.

“I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, I'd like to take this chance to apologise... to absolutely nobody!"

It was perfect. You thought, for a moment, that McGregor was going to show some sympathy for the ruthless manner in which he had called out several of his peers.

But no.

“The double champ does whatever the f*** he wants!” McGregor concluded.

BT Sport censored part of the interview

But sadly for English and Irish viewers, much of what Mystic Mac said after defeating Alvarez went unheard due to BT Sport deciding to censor parts of it.

McGregor’s speech wasn’t the only one that BT Sport have censored. And one reddit user decided to ask the television channel just why they mute speeches even after showing two fighters trying to batter one another.

As frustrating as it is for viewers, their response was perfectly reasonable.

Why it was censored

“During the UFC post-fight interviews we had to remove the offensive language used in order to comply with the requirements of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code," BT Sport said.

“Strong language can appear on television providing it airs after the watershed begins (at 9pm); however, the watershed ends at 5:30am. When the interview takes place after this time, when children could be watching, we had no alternative but to obscure the many expletives used.

“We acknowledge that this response won’t fully alleviate your concerns. However we would like to assure you that we take our responsibility as a broadcaster very seriously and this includes adhering to Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code.”

Video: McGregor's UFC 205 victory speech

McGregor’s fight against Alvarez ran past 5:30am, hence why BT Sport censored part of the interview.

It was so entertaining that we couldn’t help but watch it again.

