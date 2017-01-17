Since the WWE announced that Kurt Angle will be inducted into their Hall of Fame this year, many have wondered if The Olympic Hero will have one more match with the company before he retires.

Many superstars would fit the mold to be Angle's last opponent before he rides off into the sunset, and the man himself has even named a superstar he would like to face in his last ever match.

However, Lana may have come up with the perfect storyline for the former WWE champion before he bows out of the WWE.

Posting after the company announced Angle's induction, The Ravishing Russian tweeted: "Congrats @RealKurtAngle on being inducted to the #WWEHOF2017 ! I have dreamed of one thing for your hall fame speech.... @RusevBUL #CRUSH 💪🏽"

Could this mean Lana plans on having Rusev attack Angle during his Hall of Fame induction the night before WrestleMania? Maybe. If it does happen, it would set up the perfect storyline for the former Olympian before he hangs up his singlet.

WWE is yet to confirm if Angle will be competing during his return to the company, but if he does, the perfect time to bring him back would be as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble, which Rusev has already announced he will participate in.

The Olympic Hero could return at the Rumble and eliminate Rusev from the match, causing The Bulgarian Brute to scream in frustration. On Raw the following night, while Angle is addressing the crowd, Lana could come out, announcing that Rusev was very angry with the American and that he would act out his revenge on him when he least expects it.

Fast forward to the Hall of Fame ceremony while Angle is speaking at the podium, Rusev comes up behind him and attempts to put him in The Accolade, only for the former WWE champion to reverse it and put the Bulgarian in an ankle lock. After seeing Rusev tap, he releases the hold and the Bulgarian retreats.

After regaining his composure. Angle challenges Rusev to a match at WrestleMania which The Bulgarian Brute accepts. Then, Angle does the most common thing which many wrestlers on their way out do - and something WWE should have done a long time ago - put Rusev over.

Not only do we get a final match from Angle from this feud, but we also get Rusev defeating an opponent which makes him worthy of him being called a brute. This could be the storyline that finally propels him towards becoming a main eventer after achieving a big win against a future WWE Hall of Famer.

