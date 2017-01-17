After punishing defenders for nine NFL seasons, former Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch decided to retire at the ripe age of 30-years-old in order to focus on other aspects of his life.

Apparently being a daredevil is one of his new hobbies.

The bull of a man who rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns was recently seen on a BMX bike in Scotland.

Article continues below

But it's how he was riding it that is receiving some attention.

Not only was he popping wheelies all the way down the street, but he also decided to cross the street and come narrowly close to getting hit head on by a city bus.

Article continues below

Check out the absurd (and completely unnecessary) stunt below.

If you were wondering if the man in the video is really him or not, here's proof.

"You're just going to keep recording?"

The best part of the entire video is that if you look closely, you can see a Skittles bag on the handlebars. "Beast Mode" has had a long-lasting love for the candy and has a professional relationship with them, so perhaps he was in town for some kind of commercial or photo shoot.

This is his second close call on a mode of transportation since he retired. Here's how he decided to drive a trainer's cart when he made an appearance at Cal during the past college football season.

The band was nearly run over on numerous occasions!

Lynch brings excitement and electricity wherever he decides to turn up and remains one of the most interesting athletes in modern times.

But, maybe he should hire a driver from now on.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms