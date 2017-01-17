How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

United want Griezmann.

Manchester United verbally agree principles to sign Antoine Griezmann

It was recently reported that Antoine Griezmann was on top of Jose Mourinho’s list of summer transfer targets, and the thought of the Frenchman playing at Old Trafford has since become much more visible.

According to the Independent, Manchester United are ‘increasingly confident’ of signing the forward from Atletico Madrid in potentially another world-record fee.

They claim that the principles of the deal have been verbally agreed, including Griezmann’s wages and shirt number. Exciting stuff.

United will likely have to pay the entirety of Griezmann’s €100 million buy-out clause, but the Red Devils showed last summer that money is no problem by splashing out £89m on Paul Pogba.

Since Pogba left Juventus, rumours that Griezmann would join him in Manchester were rife. The France internationals are close friends and the Atleti man even admitted in an interview with Sky in Germany that it would be “awesome” to play alongside Pogba.

Griezmann may get his wish. Or he may not, if Spanish sports correspondent Kieran Canning is to be believed.

FBL-FIFA-AWARDS

Flaws in the story

Canning, who works for Agence France Presse, has listed some flaws in the story of Griezmann’s potential move to United. From Atleti’s transfer ban to the tax on the player’s buy-out clause, United supporters shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet.

Griezmann doesn't want to leave

Another reason why United fans shouldn’t be overly optimistic is Griezmann’s claim last December that he had no interest in leaving the Spanish capital.

“I feel good at Madrid. I do not want to leave. I feel calm here,” he said in an interview with France Football, per the Daily Mail

“The little one (baby girl) has just arrived, I am playing matches, I feel good. Sorry, I am going to stay. 

So don’t start buying those Griezmann jerseys just yet, United fans.

Will Griezmann sign for United? Let us know in the comments section below!

