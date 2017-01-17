Pep Guardiola's bizarre reaction to Manchester City's 4-0 loss to Everton

Pep Guardiola cut a forlorn figure on Sunday afternoon as his Manchester City side were blown away by Everton at Goodison Park.

The Spaniard could only slump back in his seat and watch as goals from Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas, Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman ensured the Toffees would inflict the heaviest defeat of Guardiola's career to date.

The result also meant that the Citizens lost more ground on Chelsea at the top of the table and gave local rivals Manchester United the chance to move to within two points of them.

Immediately after such a disappointing performance and result, Man City's stars must have been trudging off the pitch feeling very apprehensive about how the manager was about to react.

However, according to The Mirror, rather than read the riot act, Guardiola congratulated his players. Yes, you read that right, he congratulated them for losing 4-0.

You can't imagine Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte or even Jurgen Klopp responding to such a heavy defeat like that but City's boss took the unconventional route.

The article claims that, although the game was dogged by individual errors from City, Guardiola refused to criticise anyone for making a mistake during the 90 minutes.

Whether the 45-year-old was trying to use some reverse psychology to keep spirits high or that was genuinely how he felt, there can be no doubts that he is feeling the pressure at the Etihad.

Following trophy-laden spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Guardiola has found out the hard way just how much more competitive the Premier League is.

The Sky Blues started the season brightly but it is going to require an all-mighty turnaround for Guardiola's men to be in title contention come May.

Guardiola is expected to oversee a complete overhaul of his squad in the summer - providing he is still at the club - after growing increasingly concerned about the average age of the players he has to choose from.

The starting XI against Everton featured six players over 30 and it is clear the squad is in dire need of freshening up.

City are next in action against Tottenham on Saturday, only then will we be able to determine whether Guardiola's soothing words after the Everton defeat have had the desired effect.

