While a number of storylines grace the NBA every year, nothing has rivaled the drama within the New York Knicks organization this season.

First, Derrick Rose decided to literally skip a game and not tell anyone. The details of why that happened still remain vague and were pushed under the rug by the organization.

Now, Carmelo Anthony's status with the club has been called into question. Will he stay with the team in the Big Apple? Does he want to be there? Does the team want him to remain the face of their franchise?

In order for him to be traded, he must waive his no-trade clause and be content with the destination that he'll be sent to.

While this is a very murky situation, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne revealed some information regarding a sit-down conversation between Anthony and Knicks president of basketball operations Phil Jackson on Tuesday.

The meeting was very business-oriented too, with Jackson getting straight to the point.

No specific teams or specific deals were discussed, according to Shelburne's sources.

While Jackson had been publicly supportive of Anthony and vice versa in the hungry New York media, that has recently taken a 180-degree turn recently. Apparently that hostility was evident in the meeting as well.

Despite all of the drama and the current struggles on the court, Anthony made it very obvious that he wants to stay with the team and ride it out through the hard times.

No more information was released by Shelburne or any other reputable media members with sources close to the event.

Anthony holds all the chips in this situation due to his no-trade clause and if he elects to stay in New York through the end of his deal (over the rest of this year and the next two seasons), he will be owed over $54 million, all of which is guaranteed.

Therefore, it is imperative that Jackson and the Knicks brass listens to him and adapts to the situation. If not, the organization will crumble even more.