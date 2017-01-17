In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Antonio Brown.

Julian Edelman calls out Steelers after Antonio Brown Facebook Live incident

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Antonio Brown recorded on Facebook Live the activities happening in the team's locker room which included Mike Tomlin's speech about their next opponents, the New England Patriots.

In his fiery locker room talk which was never supposed to be seen by anyone outside the room, Tomlin called the Patriots 'a–holes' and complained about the team getting another day to prepare for the AFC championship game.

All of it went public though because of Brown's Facebook Live video, which should have never of happened as it's against league rules to post on social media following the end of the game. Patriots' Julian Edelman called out the Steelers for their handling of the situation and creating an environment which allowed him to do it.

The wide receiver said during his interview with “OM&F,” via WEEI.com, that it wouldn't happen in New England because that's not how the team is run.

He said: “That’s how that team is run. I personally don’t think that would be something that would happen in our locker room, but hey, whatever.”

As for using Facebook Live after a win, Edelman said that it wouldn’t be on his radar at all.

“I wouldn’t do that. Let’s just say that and I’d be more worried about just trying to celebrate with my teammates and keeping it internal.”

Divisional Round - Houston Texans v New England Patriots

According to NFL.com, the NFL social media policy states: "The use of social media by coaches, players, and other club football operations personnel is prohibited on game day (including halftime) beginning 90 minutes before kickoff until after the post-game locker room is open to the media and players have first fulfilled their obligation to be available to the news media who are at the game."

Brown violated this rule and will likely be issued with a fine by not only the league but the Steelers as well, as they have their own social media policies. He is highly unlikely to miss any playing time as this would damage the team's chances of making the Super Bowl. Tomlin has even said there could be a bigger punishment for him further down the line for his actions.

Divisional Round - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

