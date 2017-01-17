How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

England’s Stuart Broad has referred to Jacques Kallis as “the greatest all-rounder of all time.”

During a video for Lords cricket ground, Broad was asked to name his best ever XI with the criteria being that he’d either played with, or been influenced strongly by, his choices.

Kallis, who retired from cricket three years ago, played 166 tests for South Africa - scoring over 13,000 runs and taking 292 wickets in his time with ‘the Proteas.’

There were one or two eyebrow raisers in Broad’s selection, with Alastair Cook as the captain and Matthew Prior as wicketkeeper, although you can’t argue with a bit of friendly bias!

Broad’s picks can be seen by scrolling down the page.

Broad's XI

The XI in full

Alastair Cook (England – captain), Matthew Hayden (Australia), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Sachin Tendulkar (India), Brian Lara (West Indies), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Matthew Prior (England – wicketkeeper), Sir Richard Hadlee (New Zealand), Shane Warne (Australia – vice-captain), Glenn McGrath (Australia), James Anderson (England)

Big Bash return

Broad is currently in action in the Big Bash League in Australia, where he suits up for the Hobart Hurricanes.

And should he fail to return to England's limited overs squad - he wasn't included in the limited overs series in India - he plans to return to the BBL.

“I would love to come back,” Broad said, via The Mercury.

“Obviously I do have ambitions of playing for England in the 2019 World Cup [which will be hosted in England and Wales] but that wasn’t the reason I came to the Big Bash.

“I wanted to experience a tournament that I’ve loved watching from home and it’s been great to be a part of it.”

Do you agree with Broad's XI? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

