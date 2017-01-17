Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers does it all.

Not only is he a five-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA performer and Slam Dunk Champion, but he has also dabbled in stand-up comedy, starred in commercials, and created hilarious sketches for FunnyorDie.com.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Griffin will soon be adding "movie producer" to his resume.

But, it's the movie choice that has people talking.

Utilizing his knowledge of the art of dunking, Griffin is teaming up with Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil and "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris to develop a remake of "White Men Can't Jump" for 20th Century Fox.

Barris will reportedly write the script for the project and will also serve as a producer while Griffin and Kalil will produce via their Mortal Media banner, along with business partner Noah Weinstein.

This isn't the only venture in the plans for Mortal Media, either.

"Griffin and Kalil’s Mortal Media is a relatively new venture but is busy building an active slate with high-profile titles. Among other projects the company is developing is a remake of The Rocketeer centered around a lead that will be black and female." Further, "The company also has an NBC comedy in development."

If you're questioning whether or not Griffin has what it takes to direct the movie, take a look at the video below.

The original White Men Can’t Jump starred Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as two street basketball hustlers who at first try to hustle each other, then team up for a greater purpose. The title comes into play when Snipes’ character makes fun of Harrelson for his inability to dunk.

Here was the original trailer for the cult classic.

Griffin knows a thing or two about dunking, don't you think?

It will be very exciting to see what he can bring to the table.