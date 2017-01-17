Jose Mourinho has decided to sell Man United star in the summer

How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

We may only be a couple of weeks into the January transfer window but Jose Mourinho is already making plans for the summer.

Morgan Schneiderlin has already departed Old Trafford this month but Manchester United appear to be making little headway in regards to any more transfer business in either direction.

And that might be because the Red Devils' boss has switched his attention on what could happen at the end of the season.

The club tied down the services of Antonio Valencia for another year by triggering an extension in the Ecuadorian's contract on Tuesday but the future doesn't look quite so bright for one of his fellow full-backs.

Luke Shaw has fallen completely out of favour under Mourinho over the last couple of months - his most recent appearance coming in the EFL Cup win over West Ham in November.

His absence from the setup has been linked to a series of niggles the left-back has struggled to overcome and he appears to be seriously testing the patience of his manager.

So much so that according to The Independent, Mourinho is ready to cash in on the England international in the summer.

The Portuguese boss is believed to be 'fed up' with Shaw's lack of progress since he arrived at the club last May and has been using Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind at left-back during the Red Devils' recent unbeaten run.

Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League

Various first team players have reportedly even spoken to the 21-year-old to address his problems but right now, his future at the club looks bleak, to say the least.

Tottenham and Chelsea are two of the clubs rumoured to be interested in acquiring the ex-Southampton star's services, however, it is extremely unlikely they will be the ones closely monitoring his situation.

Shaw still has plenty of supporters at Old Trafford who will be disappointed to see him go after showing so much promise during his first season at the club.

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League

Nevertheless, the talented youngster has been unable to rediscover his good form ever since suffering the double leg break that forced him to miss virtually all of the 2015/16 campaign.

And unless Shaw can change Mourinho's opinion of him between now and May, he could well be on the move.

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Transfer News
Football
Luke Shaw
Premier League
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United

