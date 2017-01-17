According to a report, Randy Orton was involved in an altercation with a fan in a gym earlier this week.

SmackDown Live had a live event in Jonesboro on Monday night, but before the show, The Viper was involved in a dispute with a fan when they attempted to take a picture of the superstar while he was working out at a local gym.

NEA, a news outlet from North Arkansas who reported the incident, said that local business professional and wrestling fan Anthony Martin was with his friends at The Trim Gym when they saw the SmackDown Live star.

Martin approached Orton and asked him for a photo, but he responded with a fist pump and pointed at his earphones, citing that he was working out and that he couldn't hear him.

The fan then left the superstar and instead took a picture of him, which can be seen in the tweet below, from across the room. This caused The Apex Predator to lose his cool, which ultimately began the confrontation.

Martin said: "He saw me snap the picture and came up to me got in my face and said, 'What the f**k are you doing? I said no **ddamn pictures! Are you f**king stupid?' I said, 'No. You said you couldn't hear me."

“Still in my face, I said no disrespect man. ‘If you want, I can delete it.’ He said, ‘Yeah. F***ing delete it!’ I said, ‘Okay, seriously, no disrespect.'”

Cody Halstead, one of Martin's friends who was at the gym with him at the time added when recalling the incident: "Randy came over to Anthony, grabbed his hand and was belittling Anthony and pretty much was saying m'fer this, m'fer that."

The altercation continued before Orton eventually calmed down and told the men to "enjoy their workout" before leaving.

Don't be surprised if the WWE fines Orton if this incident is true, as it's a very strange way for a superstar to react to their fans in public, even if they are in the middle of their workout.

