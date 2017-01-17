How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

.

Dereck Chisora calls for rematch with Dillian Whyte

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Dereck Chisora has told rival Dillian Whyte to stop “dreaming” about a world title bout against American Deontay Wilder.

The domestic rivals put on an excellent display in their clash last December, with Whyte eventually coming away with the win after the judges handed him the split decision.

But after Whyte suggested he prefers the idea of meeting with WBC champion Wilder over of a rematch with Chisora, his most recent opponent dismissed the idea and said it was time to negotiate.

Article continues below

“Dillian Whyte is dreaming,” Chisora told Sky Sports. “He’s not going to fight nobody else until he fights me.

“It’s all dreams, it’s all nonsense he’s thinking of. He cannot even go out in his normal local shop and go buy something. People are probably walking up to him saying ‘you really lost that fight, to be honest.’”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Video reveals three words Packers staffer told Tony Romo after playoff game

Video reveals three words Packers staffer told Tony Romo after playoff game

Cowboys star hits out at officials for enforcing weird penalty

Cowboys star hits out at officials for enforcing weird penalty

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Kurt Angle names WWE superstar he wants to face in last match

Kurt Angle names WWE superstar he wants to face in last match

Lionel Messi reveals the best British player he has ever faced

Lionel Messi reveals the best British player he has ever faced

Chelsea could complete the most surprising transfer of the January window

Chelsea could complete the most surprising transfer of the January window

With the first meeting such a close affair, Chisora believes the score is yet to be settled and says he should’ve been handed the victory.

He added: “I had people come up to me saying ‘you know what? You won that fight. I had you up by two rounds.’

“I’m not knocking Dillian. I didn’t make a great fight by myself, I made a great fight because Dillian was in the ring. I made him fight my fight. He had to dig deep and fight hard.”

Boxing at Manchester Arena

The Brixton fighter also said that, in the event of a second bout, the judges won’t be called upon. “In the return fight, he’s going to get knocked out," Chisora continued.

The first encounter produced some rather unsavoury scenes, with tables and glasses of water used as missiles and even death threats made at one of the pre-fight press conferences.

Therefore, if an agreement is eventually reached over a rematch, security will need to be on their toes to prevent more of the same.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Derek Chisora
David Haye
Boxing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again