Dereck Chisora calls for rematch with Dillian Whyte

Dereck Chisora has told rival Dillian Whyte to stop “dreaming” about a world title bout against American Deontay Wilder.

The domestic rivals put on an excellent display in their clash last December, with Whyte eventually coming away with the win after the judges handed him the split decision.

But after Whyte suggested he prefers the idea of meeting with WBC champion Wilder over of a rematch with Chisora, his most recent opponent dismissed the idea and said it was time to negotiate.

“Dillian Whyte is dreaming,” Chisora told Sky Sports. “He’s not going to fight nobody else until he fights me.

“It’s all dreams, it’s all nonsense he’s thinking of. He cannot even go out in his normal local shop and go buy something. People are probably walking up to him saying ‘you really lost that fight, to be honest.’”

With the first meeting such a close affair, Chisora believes the score is yet to be settled and says he should’ve been handed the victory.

He added: “I had people come up to me saying ‘you know what? You won that fight. I had you up by two rounds.’

“I’m not knocking Dillian. I didn’t make a great fight by myself, I made a great fight because Dillian was in the ring. I made him fight my fight. He had to dig deep and fight hard.”

The Brixton fighter also said that, in the event of a second bout, the judges won’t be called upon. “In the return fight, he’s going to get knocked out," Chisora continued.

The first encounter produced some rather unsavoury scenes, with tables and glasses of water used as missiles and even death threats made at one of the pre-fight press conferences.

Therefore, if an agreement is eventually reached over a rematch, security will need to be on their toes to prevent more of the same.

