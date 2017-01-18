How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE announced earlier this week that they would be inducting Kurt Angle into the Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania 33 later this year.

Since the announcement, many have speculated who could induct The Olympic Hero into the Hall in April. Legendary WWE announcer and Hall of Famer Jim Ross has even thrown his hat into the ring on Twitter for the opportunity.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of SI.com, Angle himself has said who he would like to see induct him, believing that Stone Cold Steve Austin is the right man for the job.

He said: “That’s a no-brainer. I had just started with WWE and had a program with Austin right after I beat Rock for the world title. I had a quick skit with Stephanie and Triple H, and then it was right on to Austin.

"We had some memorable feuds and some very funny segments, so he is at the top of my list. Steve was one of the most giving individuals. He took me in and allowed me to shine even when it was still his time. I don’t ever compare myself to Stone Cold.

"He is the guy who elevated wrestling to a level that nobody ever went before, but he enabled me to show my talents when he very well could have said no. He was a very giving individual, and he is one of the guys who had the biggest impact on my career.”

During Angle's first run with the WWE, he had some great feuds with Stone Cold from the summer of 2001 until the early part of December of the same year over the WWE championship. The title changed hands twice between them, with The Olympic Hero winning it at Unforgiven, before Austin regained it back on an episode of Raw a couple of weeks later.

It would be awesome to see the two next to each other once more after the awesome matches they had inside the ring during the Attitude Era.

