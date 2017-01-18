Two years ago, Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Barcelona starlet Sergi Samper.

The Daily Mail claimed Arsene Wenger was ready to meet the midfielder’s £8.5 million buyout clause.

Eventually the Gunners decided against making a move for Samper and the rumour was put to bed.

It wasn’t the first time Arsenal expressed an interest in the La Masia graduate - the Gunners invited Samper to their training ground in 2011, along with Hector Bellerin - and it wasn’t the last, either.

Samper, currently on a season-long loan at Granada, has revealed that Wenger approached him before he left Barca for their fellow La Liga outfit.

Wenger is clearly an admirer of Samper’s ability, and with good reason. The Spain Under-21 international is widely tipped to return to Barcelona’s first team and has drawn comparisons with Sergio Busquets.

Video: Samper's best moments

Samper rejected Wenger

But the Frenchman was shot down by Samper, who had no interest in spending this season at Arsenal.

"I did not want to listen to Wenger," Samper told Sport, via the Evening Standard.

"I made it clear to him that I wanted to stay, that I wanted to triumph at Barca, that I was a Cule fanatic and that making it at Barca in the future would make me the happiest."

Wise choice

Wenger has had great success in attracting young players from the Camp Nou, including Bellerin and Cesc Fabregas. But, by the sounds of it, he didn’t even get the chance to attempt to convince Samper.

The arrival of Granit Xhaka, plus the experience of Arsenal’s current crop of midfielders, would have resulted in the 21-year-old struggling to get valuable minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

So, although Granada sit second-bottom in La Liga, he made a wise choice in rejecting Wenger.

Samper has made 13 league appearances for the Nazaries.

