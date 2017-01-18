How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Arsenal wanted Sergi Samper.

Sergi Samper reveals how he rejected Arsene Wenger

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Two years ago, Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Barcelona starlet Sergi Samper.

The Daily Mail claimed Arsene Wenger was ready to meet the midfielder’s £8.5 million buyout clause.

Eventually the Gunners decided against making a move for Samper and the rumour was put to bed.

Article continues below

It wasn’t the first time Arsenal expressed an interest in the La Masia graduate - the Gunners invited Samper to their training ground in 2011, along with Hector Bellerin - and it wasn’t the last, either.

Samper, currently on a season-long loan at Granada, has revealed that Wenger approached him before he left Barca for their fellow La Liga outfit.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Video reveals three words Packers staffer told Tony Romo after playoff game

Video reveals three words Packers staffer told Tony Romo after playoff game

Cowboys star hits out at officials for enforcing weird penalty

Cowboys star hits out at officials for enforcing weird penalty

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Kurt Angle names WWE superstar he wants to face in last match

Kurt Angle names WWE superstar he wants to face in last match

Lionel Messi reveals the best British player he has ever faced

Lionel Messi reveals the best British player he has ever faced

Chelsea could complete the most surprising transfer of the January window

Chelsea could complete the most surprising transfer of the January window

Wenger is clearly an admirer of Samper’s ability, and with good reason. The Spain Under-21 international is widely tipped to return to Barcelona’s first team and has drawn comparisons with Sergio Busquets.

Video: Samper's best moments

Samper rejected Wenger

But the Frenchman was shot down by Samper, who had no interest in spending this season at Arsenal.

"I did not want to listen to Wenger," Samper told Sport, via the Evening Standard.

"I made it clear to him that I wanted to stay, that I wanted to triumph at Barca, that I was a Cule fanatic and that making it at Barca in the future would make me the happiest."

Wise choice

Wenger has had great success in attracting young players from the Camp Nou, including Bellerin and Cesc Fabregas. But, by the sounds of it, he didn’t even get the chance to attempt to convince Samper.

The arrival of Granit Xhaka, plus the experience of Arsenal’s current crop of midfielders, would have resulted in the 21-year-old struggling to get valuable minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

So, although Granada sit second-bottom in La Liga, he made a wise choice in rejecting Wenger.

Samper has made 13 league appearances for the Nazaries.

FBL-ESP-BARCELONA-FRIENDLY-ICC-TRAINING

Will Sergi Samper become a star at Barca - or is the competition too fierce? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Spain Football
Lionel Messi
Football
Premier League
Andres Iniesta
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Barcelona
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again