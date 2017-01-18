For much of the last two decades, the Los Angeles Lakers franchise has been defined by the success of one man: Kobe Bryant.

Now in the post-Kobe Era, the historic organization is in rebuilding mode, re-tooling for the future in what is a very talented Western Conference.

While recent veteran signings like Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov indicate that the team does intend on contending in the near future, the real hope lies in the development of three young players: point guard D’Angelo Russell, small forward Brandon Ingram and power forward Julius Randle.

Finding a star is difficult, but finding three is nearly impossible.

Let’s examine each player’s current game and potential and figure out whether or not it makes sense to assume he can achieve stardom or not.

D’Angelo Russell

The Lakers selected D’Angelo Russell out of Ohio State with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Making 80 appearances (48 starts) in his rookie season, Russell put up 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 28.2 minutes per contest.

This season, Russell has dealt with a few nagging injuries and has started all 32 games he has appeared in. However, his numbers have not drastically improved as the Lakers had hoped. In 27.3 minutes per game, he’s averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The most concerning aspect of his game is his shot selection and the sheer volume of shots he takes from the point guard spot. After taking 12.0 shots a game last year, he’s taking 13.4 shots per game this year.

That would be acceptable if he was actually making the attempts.

However, he’s shooting just 39.9 percent from the field, including 34.2 percent from three-point range. Last season, he shot 41.0 percent from the field, so there’s a slight regression in that regard.

To add, he has converted just 74.7 percent of his free throws over the course of his career, which questions his work ethic.

In a Western Conference that contains elite point guards like Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and Chris Paul, Russell seems like a complete stretch to reach stardom based on what we have seen so far.

Therefore, the 20-year-old projects more towards being a serviceable starting point guard than a perennial All-Star type of player unless he completely transforms his game and adds another few dimensions.

Brandon Ingram

From a physical perspective, Ingram looks like he has star potential.

The second overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft has not taken on a major offensive role for this season, as head coach Luke Walton and his staff have eased him onto the NBA scene.

He’s currently averaging 8.1 points on 37.1 percent shooting along with 4.1 rebounds over 27.7 minutes per contest.

The growing pains are evident.

However, since the team signed Deng in the offseason, it appears as though they’ll be patient with the 19-year-old swing man.

Unlike Russell, Ingram has shown flashes of superstar potential this season, as he has used his 6’9” frame to the best of his ability. These flashes have come on individual plays and not on a game-by-game basis, but nonetheless, the physical comparison to Kevin Durant bodes well for him.

While it’s obvious that he needs to bulk up from the current 190 pounds that he’s listed at, he has the potential to be a defensive stopper sooner rather than later.

Remember when Kawhi Leonard entered the NBA and couldn’t shoot or make much of an impact offensively?

Ingram’s defensive prowess will serve him well, especially as he hits the weight room. Coming from a Duke program that teaches excellence and hard work, the sky’s the limit for him.

Julius Randle

The Lakers took Randle with the seventh selection of the 2014 NBA Draft.

His path to this point didn’t start off on a positive note, however.

In the first game of his career, he suffered a torn ACL and missed the entire rest of his rookie season.

Last year, which we will treat as his true rookie campaign, he made 81 appearances (60 starts) and was impressive, posting 11.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game over 28.2 minutes.

It’s not often that a rookie posts a season-long double-double.

Over 40 games (40 starts) this season, he has averaged 13.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in new coach Walton’s system, but has made a glaring improvement when it comes to playmaking.

Despite averaging just a minute more on the court than last season’s mark, Randle is putting up 3.8 assists per game from the power forward position, up from just 1.8 last season.

Therefore, the 22-year-old has been trusted with the ball in his hands more this year and despite dropping slightly in the rebounding category, he has also become more efficient on the offensive end.

He’s taking 10.5 shots per game this year, up from 10.3 last year, but has drastically improved his field goal percentage. It’s currently at 48.8 percent, up from just 42.9 last season.

That’s indicative of not only his physical maturity, but his mental maturity. Taking high-percentage, quality shots is a necessary quality among starters at the NBA level.

While he’s not the most physically-gifted player and typically doesn’t play above the rim, he has shown that he can be a very productive pro player.

Is a season-long stat line of 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists out of the question for his peak? Probably, but something like 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists isn’t.

That would make him an extremely productive NBA player and a borderline All-Star year-after-year.

Therefore, based on what we have seen from Russell and Randle so far, it seems as though Ingram has the most potential to be a perennial All-Star.

There are a ton of ultra-talented players in the league that fall just short of being All-Stars, so that’s not an effort to slight Russell or Randle. Plus, with all the money going around, they’re going to be very, very rich.

Obviously anything can happen due to hard work, physical development and mental growth, but at this point, the Lakers will probably not have three stars on their roster from this trio.

And that’s not the end of the world.