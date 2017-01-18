The Royal Rumble is right around the corner and as always, the most polarising figure in WWE Roman Reigns is set for a big main event clash.

The former United States Champion lost his title last week on RAW to Chris Jericho - ruling out the possibility of him becoming a double champion at the Royal Rumble.

Reigns is arguably the superstar who divides opinion most within the WWE Universe, but he also has the confidence of the shot callers backstage.

Reigns has fallen out of favour with many fans for varying reasons and this has led to several instances of the WWE hierarchy attempting to protect him and his image.

The latest story however, reported by RingsideNews, claims that the crowd reaction to Reigns losing his title was added for later versions of the show.

When the broadcast initially aired, it was worth noting the positive reaction that Jericho winning the title received from those in attendance.

However, the report claims that in recapped versions of the show which aired at a later date, the WWE decided to edit the crowd reactions of several shocked fans.

A bold claim but not the first time something like this has happened in the aftermath of a Roman Reigns match.

Going back to WrestleMania 32, Reigns took on Triple H in the main event for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

However the incredibly hostile crowd were against Reigns all the way, but their reaction to him winning the championship seemed a bit more welcoming.

It would again emerge following the event that WWE may have muted the fan reactions to the conclusion of the match.

Then there was Battleground in which a fan holding up a sign which read "When it Reigns, it bores" was changed so that it simply read "When it Reigns."

It will be interesting to see if Reigns wins the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, just what the fan reaction to him will be.

Let's not forget him being booed after winning the Rumble itself two years ago.

