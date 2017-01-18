What a week it has been for the newly former Los Angeles Chargers following their big move from San Diego.

The Chargers officially exercised their right to relocate last week and will now become the second NFL franchise to LA in two years.

A rough start

With a new city has also come a new head coach for the Chargers as they hired former Buffalo Bills offensive co-ordinator Anthony Lynn.

Lynn takes on arguably one of the more promising positions that became available this off-season, but it got off to a bad start.

During his introductory press conference at the Chargers' new home of the StubHub Centre, Lynn accidentally referred to them as the San Diego Chargers.

Less than a minute into his introduction to Chargers' fans, Lynn made his first mistake:

"I am so proud to be the head coach for the San Die - Ugh - LA Chargers ... oops." - Lynn's opening line at his press conference

Not a very strong start to life in LA for Lynn but a somewhat 'acceptable' mistake and one that many can expect to make over the coming weeks.

That wasn't the only mistake made by Lynn in his first appearance as the Chargers' head coach though as he also swore on live television.

He may now be coaching in LA, but clearly still in need of some training on camera, Lynn also swore while telling a story from his past.

Regaling a story including his mentor Bill Walsh telling him he could be cut out for coaching, Lynn accidentally dropped a swear word into his speech.

Not the best way to start your career at a new team but it could just be seen as another blunder in the very short history of the LA Chargers.

