The wrestling world is in an unprecedented state right now as the lines between promotions have become smaller than ever.

From WWE Champion AJ Styles claiming that he could go back to Japan with the title on Smackdown, to constant rumours of Vince McMahon wanting to buy TNA, borders between companies are growing ever smaller.

Time for something big?

One of the more popular characters in professional wrestling right now is TNA's Broken Matt Hardy who with his change of character has captivated a new audience.

Hardy has once again teamed with his brother Jeff to form the Broken Hardys - the current reigning TNA tag team champions.

Despite holding TNA gold, there have been recent rumours that the two could be set for a big return to the company where they made their name.

With that as a constant story amongst wrestling fans, the pair have recently set out a challenge to their fellow tag team champions.

Announcing their Expedition of Gold, the Broken Hardys laid down the challenge to American Alpha - the Smackdown Live tag team champions, Cesaro and Sheamus - the RAW tag team champions and also the Young Bucks - the ROH tag team champions.

Claiming that they are happy to go to enemy territory, Matt and Brother Nero have well and truly laid down the challenge to the rest of the professional wrestling world.

If the challenge is accepted and the Broken Hardys make appearances once again inside a WWE ring, it will surely be an early contender for story of the year.

However it is well known how much Vince McMahon tends to not want to work with rival promotions, so while the challenge being laid down will excite the wrestling universe, it will certainly be interesting to see if it ever comes to fruition.

