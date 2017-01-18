How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Broken Matt Hardy is one of the biggest names in wrestling right now (©Twitter @WRESTLEZONEcom).

Broken Hardys challenge WWE and ROH tag teams

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The wrestling world is in an unprecedented state right now as the lines between promotions have become smaller than ever.

From WWE Champion AJ Styles claiming that he could go back to Japan with the title on Smackdown, to constant rumours of Vince McMahon wanting to buy TNA, borders between companies are growing ever smaller.

Time for something big?

One of the more popular characters in professional wrestling right now is TNA's Broken Matt Hardy who with his change of character has captivated a new audience.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Will the tag team champions ever cross brands? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

Hardy has once again teamed with his brother Jeff to form the Broken Hardys - the current reigning TNA tag team champions.

Despite holding TNA gold, there have been recent rumours that the two could be set for a big return to the company where they made their name.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Video reveals three words Packers staffer told Tony Romo after playoff game

Video reveals three words Packers staffer told Tony Romo after playoff game

Cowboys star hits out at officials for enforcing weird penalty

Cowboys star hits out at officials for enforcing weird penalty

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Kurt Angle names WWE superstar he wants to face in last match

Kurt Angle names WWE superstar he wants to face in last match

Lionel Messi reveals the best British player he has ever faced

Lionel Messi reveals the best British player he has ever faced

Chelsea could complete the most surprising transfer of the January window

Chelsea could complete the most surprising transfer of the January window

With that as a constant story amongst wrestling fans, the pair have recently set out a challenge to their fellow tag team champions.

Announcing their Expedition of Gold, the Broken Hardys laid down the challenge to American Alpha - the Smackdown Live tag team champions, Cesaro and Sheamus - the RAW tag team champions and also the Young Bucks - the ROH tag team champions.

Claiming that they are happy to go to enemy territory, Matt and Brother Nero have well and truly laid down the challenge to the rest of the professional wrestling world.

If the challenge is accepted and the Broken Hardys make appearances once again inside a WWE ring, it will surely be an early contender for story of the year.

However it is well known how much Vince McMahon tends to not want to work with rival promotions, so while the challenge being laid down will excite the wrestling universe, it will certainly be interesting to see if it ever comes to fruition.

 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Matt Hardy
WWE Smackdown
Jeff Hardy

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again