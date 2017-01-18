The Royal Rumble may only be two weeks away, but for the superstars of Smackdown Live, their Commissioner has got them looking further ahead than that.

It all started on Tuesday's episode of Smackdown which started with Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon teasing a big announcement.

Return of a demonic structure

McMahon who himself stepped inside a demonic structure in 2016, going one on one with the Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 32 then confirmed the return of an old favourite.

For the first time since May of 2015, the Elimination Chamber will be seen in the WWE and it will house a WWE Championship match.

McMahon made the announcement that two weeks following the Royal Rumble, the superstars of Smackdown Live will host the return of the Elimination Chamber PPV.

The first match already made for the event will be the signature one that the event is named after as the WWE Championship will be defended inside of the structure.

An announcement which means that either AJ Styles or John Cena will be defending the title in one of the most difficult matches in WWE was certainly a welcome one to the fans.

It wasn't welcomed however by the current WWE Champion Styles who had some choice words for his Commissioner.

The announcement would not only draw Styles to the ring, but also his Royal Rumble opponent Cena and the former Intercontinental Champion the Miz.

With both men seemingly intent on entering the Elimination Chamber match in Phoenix, Arizona, it poses the question of who else will enter the match?

With Miz, Cena and Styles likely occupying three of the six places, who will take up the remaining three?

Stars like Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and even Bray Wyatt could make up the remaining list of challengers for the WWE title.

