Mickie James has finally returned to the main roster (©Twitter @EntSlice).

Mickie James revealed as La Luchadora on Smackdown

Tuesday's episode of Smackdown saw the first ever women's cage match to take place on that show, and it housed a big reveal.

Becky Lynch took on Alexa Bliss for her Smackdown Women's Championship, but the ending would cause quite a stir.

A true unmasking

The two women were put in the steel frame following several matches being interrupted by the mysterious La Luchadora.

However the attempt to prevent the mysterious figure from impeding on the match failed as she found her way into the cage.

Following an escape attempt by Lynch, Luchadora appeared on the apron blocking her exit through the cage door.

Eventually, Lynch would apply the dis-arm her on Bliss, but that was when La Luchadora would become involved.

Once Bliss had the win, the two tried to cause more damage to the former champion but that was where it would all backfire.

Not only would Lynch fight them off, but she would also unmask La Luchadora to find Mickie James underneath the mask.

James made her return to the company late last year when she took on Asuka for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Takeover Toronto.

In the months since, rumours have been flying around about where her future may lie, now it appears that she is set to be a Smackdown superstar.

Aligning herself with Alexa Bliss, James is set for another run in the WWE amongst arguably the most competitive women's division in the company.

Topics:
WWE
WWE Smackdown
Becky Lynch

