With a huge dual branded PPV in the Royal Rumble coming up fast, fans are as always, curious about who will call the match?

RAW and Smackdown have two very different announce teams as the trio of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton run RAW while JBL, Mauro Ranallo, David Otunga and Tom Phillips are the voices of Smackdown.

End of an era?

Unquestionably the longest serving announcer of the bunch is Michael Cole who has been an on screen personality in the WWE for almost 20 years.

Cole has gone from being a backstage interviewer being terrorised by stars like the Rock to being the new voice of RAW following the end of the Jim Ross era.

Cole currently acts as the neutral voice on RAW while Saxton is the face announcer and Graves takes up the role of a heel.

However it is Cole's work off camera that makes him invaluable to the WWE, and he could now be set to make a more permanent move away from the screen.

Being reported by PWInsider, Cole is becoming more and more interested in taking up an off-screen role with the company.

Cole already handles certain aspects of production on the show and he also helps with up and coming announcers like Nigel McGuinness.

Helping to train future announcers is a big role for Cole and if he was to take himself away from the cameras of Monday Night RAW, he would create a big opening for a new voice to be introduced to fans.

Who would replace Cole on RAW is anyone's guess but if he were to move to more of a production role within the company, the announcers desk would become a very different place.

Currently however, there is no concrete plan for Cole to leave the RAW announce team and move backstage but it could become a reality at some point later this year.

