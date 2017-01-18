How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Could Michael Cole be done with the commentary desk?.

Michael Cole set to leave his commentary position?

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With a huge dual branded PPV in the Royal Rumble coming up fast, fans are as always, curious about who will call the match?

RAW and Smackdown have two very different announce teams as the trio of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton run RAW while JBL, Mauro Ranallo, David Otunga and Tom Phillips are the voices of Smackdown.

End of an era?

Unquestionably the longest serving announcer of the bunch is Michael Cole who has been an on screen personality in the WWE for almost 20 years.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Will RAW's announce team be better without Michael Cole? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

Cole has gone from being a backstage interviewer being terrorised by stars like the Rock to being the new voice of RAW following the end of the Jim Ross era.

Cole currently acts as the neutral voice on RAW while Saxton is the face announcer and Graves takes up the role of a heel.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Video reveals three words Packers staffer told Tony Romo after playoff game

Video reveals three words Packers staffer told Tony Romo after playoff game

Cowboys star hits out at officials for enforcing weird penalty

Cowboys star hits out at officials for enforcing weird penalty

Raw recap shown this week shows just how much WWE wants you to like Roman Reigns

Raw recap shown this week shows just how much WWE wants you to like Roman Reigns

Kurt Angle says it's a 'no-brainer' for who his HoF inductor should be

Kurt Angle says it's a 'no-brainer' for who his HoF inductor should be

Lionel Messi replied when asked if he would change his FIFA 17 rating

Lionel Messi replied when asked if he would change his FIFA 17 rating

Virgin Trains troll Gary Neville on Twitter for what he did during documentary

Virgin Trains troll Gary Neville on Twitter for what he did during documentary

However it is Cole's work off camera that makes him invaluable to the WWE, and he could now be set to make a more permanent move away from the screen.

Being reported by PWInsider, Cole is becoming more and more interested in taking up an off-screen role with the company.

Cole already handles certain aspects of production on the show and he also helps with up and coming announcers like Nigel McGuinness.

Helping to train future announcers is a big role for Cole and if he was to take himself away from the cameras of Monday Night RAW, he would create a big opening for a new voice to be introduced to fans.

Who would replace Cole on RAW is anyone's guess but if he were to move to more of a production role within the company, the announcers desk would become a very different place.

Currently however, there is no concrete plan for Cole to leave the RAW announce team and move backstage but it could become a reality at some point later this year. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
The Rock
Royal Rumble
WWE Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again