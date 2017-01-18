How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cristiano Ronaldo.

How Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Sevilla’s winning goal v Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s players must have been kicking themselves inside the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán away dressing room following their 2-1 defeat to Sevilla on Sunday evening.

Zinedine Zidane’s men led 1-0 with five minutes of normal time remaining, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 67th-minute penalty, and were on course to keep their five-point lead over Barcelona at the top of the table intact.

However, a Sergio Ramos own goal was closely followed by a Stevan Jovetic winner and Madrid’s 40-game unbeaten record was brought to an abrupt and unexpected end.

The result means Los Blancos now sit just two points above Barcelona - albeit with a game in hand - and just one above Sevilla, who find themselves sandwiched in between the big two after the first 18 rounds of matches.

It was a result, Madrid will feel, that could - and should - have been avoided.

And this was written all over the face of Ronaldo, who cut an immensely frustrated figure after Jovetic’s strike found the back of the net.

Video: Ronaldo's reaction to Jovetic's winner

Ronaldo, in footage obtained by Cuatro, was spotted gesturing to his teammates while shouting something along the lines of ‘For f**k sake’.

He was also seen saying ‘Calm down, damn it’.

But it was too late for Ronaldo’s words to make any impact.

Jovetic’s winning goal was scored in the first minute of stoppage time. Moments later and referee Hernandez Hernandez had blown the whistle for full-time.

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Zidane proud of his players' efforts

Despite the defeat, Zidane was proud of his players’ efforts - in the first 85 minutes, anyway - and believes it’s imperative they move on as quickly as possible rather than dwelling on the loss and the end of the team’s magnificent unbeaten record.

"We knew this would happen some day. At the end of the season it will be difficult,” the French coach was quoted as saying by ESPN. “The pity is two goals in the last five minutes.

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

"The defeat hurts, as nobody likes to lose, and not in this way, having played 85 minutes like that. But this is football, we must accept it and move on."

