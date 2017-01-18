Houston Rockets fall to the Heat; Spurs down the Timberwolves; Raptors beat Nets

Raptors (28-13) 119, Nets (8-33) 109

Cory Joseph (33/4/4) had a career-high in a rare start as Kyle Lowry rested for the Toronto Raptors. DeMar DeRozan (36/11/6) proved to be the game-winner for the Canadians. Brook Lopez (28/8/2) led the Nets once again as they lost their 11th straight game.

Rockets (32-12) 103, Heat (12-30) 109

James Harden (40/12/10) dropped another triple-double but the Houston Rockets fell to defeat as Eric Gordon (7/1/1) struggled to find his range, shooting 1-10 from three. Hassan Whiteside (14/15/0) posted a double-double for the Miami Heat as Goran Dragic (21/8/8) dropped a team-high.

Mavericks (14-27) 99, Bulls (21-22) 98

Dwyane Wade (17/5/2) missed a game-winning shot on his birthday as Wesley Matthews' (11/4/2) clutch three proved vital for the Dallas Mavericks. Harrison Barnes (20/4/1) led the Mavs in scoring. Jimmy Butler (24/9/12) had a huge night for Chicago.

Timberwolves (14-28) 114, Spurs (32-9) 122

Kawhi Leonard (34/7/5) had another big outing for the Spurs as he and LaMarcus Aldridge (29/4/3) led the team against the young Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns (27/16/0) and Ricky Rubio (21/2/14) posted double-doubles for Minnesota.

Nuggets (17-23) 127, Lakers (15-31) 121

Nikola Jokic (29/15/1) posted a double-double as Denver picked up their third straight win. Will Barton (26/4/8) and Kenneth Faried (20/7/2) were impressive. Nick Young (22/2/1) and Lou Williams (24/4/7) led an L.A. comeback but the Lakers have now lost five straight.