Olivier Giroud has been magnificent for Arsenal over recent weeks.

The French striker has scored five goals in his last five appearances for the Gunners, including a serious contender for Goal of the Season against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.

Giroud has started as the team’s centre-forward, ahead of Alexis Sanchez, in all five of those matches - but should Arsene Wenger consider benching the in-form forward in order to deploy the Chile international upfront again?

On the face of it, it sounds a bit ridiculous.

Why drop a striker who’s scoring goals for a player who, let’s face it, isn’t helping the club by his failure to sign a new contract with the Gunners.

Alexis: 'I feel really happy'

Speculation is rife that Alexis is unhappy at the Emirates Stadium, although the South American disputed those claims in an interview with the club’s official YouTube channel this week.

“I definitely feel like an important player, and my team-mates let me know every day,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by the Telegraph. “I try to prove that I am an important player every day and game after game.

“I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things. I feel really happy and comfortable at the club. I want to give the fans a new title."

Video shows why Alexis should start upfront

You get the impression that Alexis doesn’t care where he plays, as long as he plays.

But one Arsenal fan has created a fascinating video which shows why Wenger should revert to playing with Alexis, rather than Giroud, as the team’s main forward.

Calum stated that the Gunners produced their best football during September and October, with Alexis leading the line.

He points out that having the Chilean in the team allows the front four - Sanchez plus Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Theo Walcott - to interchange positions effortlessly.

Unlike Giroud, Alexis is capable of dropping deep and building moves, rather than simply holding the ball up and bringing his teammates into play.

Calum uses footage of a couple of goals to emphasise his points - and you have to say it’s convincing.

The Gunners’ supporter believes Wenger is simply waiting for the return of Walcott, who hasn’t featured since the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City last month because of a calf injury, before switching his tactics.

Walcott to return at the end of the month

Walcott is expected to retune for Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Watford on January 31.

