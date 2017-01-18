Not every Real Madrid transfer has to be a Galactico.

Los Merengues have a habit of snapping up the best young talent from around the world when the opportunity arises.

Past moves for Robinho and Martin Odegaard show their intent of securing young, exciting players and their latest target fits the bill perfectly.

Meet Alexander Isak, the 17-year-old Swedish sensation who has been dubbed as the new Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The striker currently turns out for AIK Solna in his home country, but according to AS, Los Blancos are on the verge of parting with around €10 million for the striker who won't even be 18 until September.

However, Madrid cannot play or actually register Isak until the summer. They are currently serving a FIFA-imposed one-year transfer ban, but that does not mean that the club cannot sign players and prevent other European heavyweights from getting to him first.

That tactic is similar to what Barcelona did with Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan in 2015.

Only last week, Isak became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Swedish national team when he netted in the 6-0 win over Slovakia. He also scored 13 goals in all competitions in his debut senior season with AIK and the highlight package below shows exactly what he can do.

The teenage sensation is believed to be represented by brothers Vlado and Zoran Lemic, who also act as agents for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, and according to the report that has given Madrid the edge over their rivals in the race to sign the wonderkid.

It may be premature to liken Isak to Zlatan. After all, the only real connection between the two at this stage is their nationality and penchant for scoring goals. The young Swede appears to have electric pace and enjoys running the channels as opposed to Zlatan's back-to-goal approach, but both men possess great skill.

Odegaard is the last Scandinavian wonderkid to make the switch to the Bernabeu, and he has recently gone on loan to SC Heerenveen in a bid to aid his development.

Could the same happen to Isak? Trying to grab games in front of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata is no easy feat, just ask Gonzalo Higuain and Jese.

