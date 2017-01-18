Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Lionel Messi explains how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been constantly compared, day-in day-out, by football fans and the media alike for the best part of a decade now.

But while the rivalry that exists between them has undoubtedly helped both players scale heights that nobody thought possible, there’s no ill-feeling there from either superstar.

Whenever they see each other, they’re always polite, friendly and courteous to one another.

Although it’s safe to assume they’ll never be the best of friends - they’re two very different people with two very different personalities - it’s clear that a healthy mutual respect exists between them.

But how do they regard each other as footballers?

Twelve months ago, at the 2016 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Zurich, Ronaldo and Messi were asked if there was anything about each other that they envied.

Ronaldo admitted Messi has a better left foot than him.

"His left foot is pretty good -- better than mine," the Portuguese star was quoted as saying by ESPN. "I'd like to have his left foot."

Messi, however, was a little more diplomatic with his response: "Envy is a very negative trait. Cristiano has many great qualities which every player would like to have. We each have our individual styles."

Messi: How I view Cristiano as a player

But in an interview with Coach Magazine this week, Messi has opened up a little more - okay, a tiny bit more - about how he views Ronaldo as a footballer.

“There is a mutual respect,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner admitted. “I view him as a great player who has achieved great things because that is exactly what he is.

"My motivation, though, has always come from wanting to do well for Barcelona and Argentina, and the fans."

Can’t argue with that, Leo.

Indeed, Ronaldo has the opportunity to equal Messi’s record tally of Ballon d’Or awards over the course of 2017.

But you can guarantee that Messi - who has scored four goals in his first four appearances of the year, including three free-kicks - will be determined to land his hands on the prestigious individual accolade for a record-breaking sixth time in December.

