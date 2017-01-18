Williams looked set to be in limbo heading into the 2017 Drivers' Championship following the departure of Valtteri Bottas, who has joined up with the Mercedes team to replace recently retired Nico Rosberg.

Bottas' departure came at a difficult moment for the Williams team, who had only recently announced that 18-year-old wonderkid Lance Stroll would replace the retiring Felipe Massa, leaving them without an experienced F1 driver.

With Bottas' exit becoming a matter of 'when rather than if', Williams acted fast in their search for a replacement and turned to a man they could rely on.

That man? Felipe Massa.

The Brazilian confirmed he had postponed his retirement plans - only months after crashing out in his final home Grand Prix and receiving a pit lane guard of honour from his fellow drivers - having received an offer he could not refuse.

Regarding his decision, Massa said: "I have a passion for racing, for competing and for fighting on the track.

"My return is not about seeing Formula One as the best option, but is about seeing the role at Williams as the best option. I would not have returned for any other team."

Massa was then asked whether money was a factor in his decision, a conversation he would not engage in deeply.

"I won't be discussing figures or any details regarding the negotiations," he said. "All I will say is that this was the right decision and I am happy to continue as part of the team."

Speculation of Massa's return was quick to arise as it became apparent that Mercedes were targeting Bottas to replace Rosberg.

The 35-year-old says what has happened since was unexpected, adding: "Valtteri has been offered a fantastic opportunity and, as a result, an opportunity arose for me."

Though, he wouldn't confirm whether money was a factor, Massa confirmed the fans did in fact play a big part in his decision.

"When the media began reporting that I might return, I was touched by the response from so many fans who wanted to see me back in the sport. That was certainly a factor in the decision, so I'd like to thank the fans for their support. But, at the end of the day, when I received the call it was an offer I couldn't refuse. It was Williams!"

Williams' new-old driver is signed to a one-year deal, and he was quick to add water to any flames suggesting he's certain to continue beyond the coming season.

"At present this is a deal for 2017 only and I have not thought beyond." He finished.

