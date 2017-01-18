By now, it's safe to say just about everybody is in agreement that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

Now 35-years-old, the former Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan, Ajax and PSG man finally reached the Premier League this season and he has not disappointed.

Leading the line for Manchester United, Zlatan has been reunited with Joose Mourinho, his boss during a successful and fruitful spell with Inter Milan.

Article continues below

The nomadic Swede has scored 14 Premier League goals this season and currently has 19 strikes in 29 outings in all competitions.

On top of that, only Lionel Messi in Europe's top five leagues scored more goals than Ibrahimovic managed in 2016. It's safe to say the veteran has still got it.

Article continues below

So how long can his Manchester United fairytale last? According to The Sun, fans of the mercurial striker won't have to say goodbye anytime soon.

Manchester United have a one-year option on the Swedish legend's current contract that they want to exercise, and then they want to offer Ibra another one-year deal on top of that.

Should United's No. 9 fancy it, he would be tied down until the age of 37. With 13 goals in his last 13 games and helping United win eight games in a row - their longest run in three years - there's no reason to believe his back-to-goal style would not hold up in two years time.

The report goes on to mention that Ibrahimovic's influence in the dressing room is considered just as important as his goals by Mourinho, and the club would consider offering him a coaching role when the striker finally decides to call it a day.

On top of scoring 62 goals in 112 games internationals for a middle-of-the-road national side like Sweden, Zlatan has famously conquered every major league he has played in.

He has four Serie A titles to his name - which would be six if not for the Italian corruption scandal that had Juventus relegated to Serie B momentarily - two Eredivisie's with Ajax, four Ligue 1 titles with PSG and one La Liga medal from his time with Barcelona.

That's 13 seasons where he has been a champion. Zlatan is a born winner, and one should imagine that he will not want to wind down his career in Manchester until he has secured a Premier League crown as well.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms