How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Lauda feels Bottas will be a hit for Mercedes next season.

Niki Lauda: Valtteri Bottas will be as fast as Nico Rosberg

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Head of Mercedes Niki Lauda believes new recruit Valtteri Bottas is as quick as Nico Rosberg.

With Rosberg announcing his retirement after winning the Formula One championship last year, Bottas will join Lewis Hamilton after being named as the German’s replacement, and Lauda feels the Finnish driver has to ability steer Mercedes to another world title.

“Bottas is the best man for the job,” Lauda told Germany’s RTL.

Article continues below

“I believe that he can drive as fast as Nico. I believe he can win the world championship. We can start the season in a very calm and confident manner with the pair of them.”

The fierce rivalry between former teammates Hamilton and Rosberg was well documented, with both drivers going all out to win the championship – sometimes colliding on the racetrack in the process.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New LA Chargers coach Anthony Lynn makes hilarious mistake in press conference

New LA Chargers coach Anthony Lynn makes hilarious mistake in press conference

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Kurt Angle says it's a 'no-brainer' for who his HoF inductor should be

Kurt Angle says it's a 'no-brainer' for who his HoF inductor should be

Controversial details emerge about Roman Reigns' US Title loss

Controversial details emerge about Roman Reigns' US Title loss

Mourinho opts to sell Man Utd star in the summer after getting fed up [Independent]

Mourinho opts to sell Man Utd star in the summer after getting fed up [Independent]

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

But, although some teams prefer their drivers to work in tandem, with one sometimes sacrificed to ensure the success of the other, Lauda believes a competitive rivalry between teammates is healthy for the overall success of the team.

“We always had two top drivers who could fight for the world championship. Nico and Lewis were a fine example of that, because they were fighting head-to-head.

F1 Grand Prix of Germany - Qualifying

“In the last three years we won everything there was to win, and this is why we decided to go with Bottas, as he brings experience and speed to the team. Both drivers can push as hard as they want, as always. This has never changed at Mercedes and it will not change in the future.”

The first race of new season, which takes place in Melbourne Australia, is scheduled for March 26.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again