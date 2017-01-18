Head of Mercedes Niki Lauda believes new recruit Valtteri Bottas is as quick as Nico Rosberg.

With Rosberg announcing his retirement after winning the Formula One championship last year, Bottas will join Lewis Hamilton after being named as the German’s replacement, and Lauda feels the Finnish driver has to ability steer Mercedes to another world title.

“Bottas is the best man for the job,” Lauda told Germany’s RTL.

“I believe that he can drive as fast as Nico. I believe he can win the world championship. We can start the season in a very calm and confident manner with the pair of them.”

The fierce rivalry between former teammates Hamilton and Rosberg was well documented, with both drivers going all out to win the championship – sometimes colliding on the racetrack in the process.

But, although some teams prefer their drivers to work in tandem, with one sometimes sacrificed to ensure the success of the other, Lauda believes a competitive rivalry between teammates is healthy for the overall success of the team.

“We always had two top drivers who could fight for the world championship. Nico and Lewis were a fine example of that, because they were fighting head-to-head.

“In the last three years we won everything there was to win, and this is why we decided to go with Bottas, as he brings experience and speed to the team. Both drivers can push as hard as they want, as always. This has never changed at Mercedes and it will not change in the future.”

The first race of new season, which takes place in Melbourne Australia, is scheduled for March 26.

