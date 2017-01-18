England vice-captain Joe Root has claimed he is desperate for Alastair Cook to stay on as England captain as the latter considers his position.

Root, who has emerged as one of the world's top batsmen in recent times, says he understands Cook has a difficult decision to make, however, he hopes to see him continue.

Cook was recently forced to leave his family's side just 18 hours after the birth of his daughter, as he joined the squad on their travels to India for a Test match.

Article continues below

Having already captained England to a record 59 Tests, Cook has stated he is taking some time to decide whether or not he will continue to lead his country into their forthcoming matches, with the first of 2017 coming in early July.

Yorkshireman Root, who admits it is a dream of his to captain England, is happy to put his ambitions on hold if it means Cook continues at the helm for the national squad.

Article continues below

"I do enjoy playing under Cooky," said Root.

"He's a great captain, a great leader and he has the full respect of this dressing room."

Root is currently ranked third in the world in Test match cricket and has come into his own under Cook's leadership, and insisted he hopes the captaincy doesn't switch at this moment in time.

"We're all desperate to see him continue, but I'm sure it's a very difficult decision for him to make and he should be left to choose what he wants to do in his own time and when he's ready.

"I do think he'll make a decision in the best interests of the team, and in my opinion it would be great if he did stay on and lead this team forward. I think he's got a lot to offer.

"Regardless of what decision he makes - whether he's captain or not - he will continue to be a massive leader and a focal part of this team moving forward.

"There's plenty of time until the next Test match and we'll just have to see what happens. Every player dreams of being England captain, but we'll have to wait and see."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms