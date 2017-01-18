How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Passing the bat-on? Root dreams of England captaincy .

Joe Root 'desperate' for Alastair Cook to remain England captain

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

England vice-captain Joe Root has claimed he is desperate for Alastair Cook to stay on as England captain as the latter considers his position. 

Root, who has emerged as one of the world's top batsmen in recent times, says he understands Cook has a difficult decision to make, however, he hopes to see him continue. 

Cook was recently forced to leave his family's side just 18 hours after the birth of his daughter, as he joined the squad on their travels to India for a Test match. 

Article continues below

Having already captained England to a record 59 Tests, Cook has stated he is taking some time to decide whether or not he will continue to lead his country into their forthcoming matches, with the first of 2017 coming in early July. 

Yorkshireman Root, who admits it is a dream of his to captain England, is happy to put his ambitions on hold if it means Cook continues at the helm for the national squad. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New LA Chargers coach Anthony Lynn makes hilarious mistake in press conference

New LA Chargers coach Anthony Lynn makes hilarious mistake in press conference

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Kurt Angle says it's a 'no-brainer' for who his HoF inductor should be

Kurt Angle says it's a 'no-brainer' for who his HoF inductor should be

Controversial details emerge about Roman Reigns' US Title loss

Controversial details emerge about Roman Reigns' US Title loss

Mourinho opts to sell Man Utd star in the summer after getting fed up [Independent]

Mourinho opts to sell Man Utd star in the summer after getting fed up [Independent]

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

"I do enjoy playing under Cooky," said Root.

"He's a great captain, a great leader and he has the full respect of this dressing room."

Root is currently ranked third in the world in Test match cricket and has come into his own under Cook's leadership, and insisted he hopes the captaincy doesn't switch at this moment in time.

"We're all desperate to see him continue, but I'm sure it's a very difficult decision for him to make and he should be left to choose what he wants to do in his own time and when he's ready.

CRICKET-ENG-PAK

"I do think he'll make a decision in the best interests of the team, and in my opinion it would be great if he did stay on and lead this team forward. I think he's got a lot to offer. 

"Regardless of what decision he makes - whether he's captain or not - he will continue to be a massive leader and a focal part of this team moving forward.

"There's plenty of time until the next Test match and we'll just have to see what happens. Every player dreams of being England captain, but we'll have to wait and see."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
Cricket
England cricket
The Ashes
Joe Root
T20

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again