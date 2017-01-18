Marseille’s XI if they hadn’t sold their best players is incredible

Don’t mention the name ‘Marseille’ in east London.

The French club appear to have unsettled West Ham’s star man Dimitri Payet, who is currently refusing to play for the Premier League club as he attempts to force a move back to his former employers before the January transfer window closes.

Payet and his family want to return to France and Marseille want to bring the gifted midfielder back to the Stade Velodrome. The Ligue 1 outfit are subsequently locked in negotiations with West Ham and hope to wrap up a deal over the coming days.

Payet is one of a host of talented players who have left Marseille over recent years in search of pastures new.

But what would Marseille’s team look like had they kept all of their best players? Let’s take a closer look…

Goalkeeper: Steve Mandanda

Where is he now? Crystal Palace.

Marseille’s current first-choice goalkeeper is the French veteran Yohann Pele, but fans must still be disappointed that cult hero Steve Mandanda left the club on a free transfer last summer.

The France international had spent eight years at Marseille and made over 440 appearances.

Right-back: Cesar Azpilicueta

Where is he now? Chelsea.

Chelsea signed Cesar Azpilicueta for £7 million in August 2012 - a fee which, in hindsight, now looks an absolute steal.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher recently described the Spaniard as the best full-back in the Premier League.

“I think Azpilicueta is the best defender in the league,” he said on Monday Night Football, “and if there was any full-back in the league I’d want in my team it would be Azpilicueta.”

Centre-back: Medhi Benatia

Where is he now? Juventus (on loan from Bayern Munich).

There’s no two ways about it: Marseille messed this one up.

Medhi Benatia didn’t make a single appearance during his three years as a young professional at Marseille and found himself offloaded to Ligue 2 side Clermont in July 2008 on a free transfer.

The Morocco international went on to establish his status as one of Europe’s best centre-backs at AS Roma before joining Bayern Munich for a cool €26 million in 2014.

Centre-back: Nicolas Nkoulou

Where is he now? Lyon.

Along with Mandanda, Marseille also lost the experienced Cameroonian centre-back Nicolas Nkoulou last summer.

The 26-year-old left the Stade Velodrome after five years and was snapped up by Lyon on a free transfer.

Left-back: Benjamin Mendy

Where is he now? AS Monaco.

Mandanda and Nkoulou were also joined out of the Stade Velodrome exit door last summer by the talented France Under-21 international Benjamin Mendy.

The 22-year-old joined Marseille’s domestic rivals AS Monaco on a five-year deal.

"I am very proud to get involved with AS Monaco,” he told the club’s official website. “It's a new challenge for me. I hope to progress and turn a corner with this great club."

Midfielder: Mathieu Valbuena

Where is he now? Lyon.

Mathieu Valbuena was an excellent player for Marseille, hence why they retired his No. 28 shirt after he left the club for Dynamo Moscow in August 2014.

However, Valbuena only spent a season in Russia before returning to France in 2015 and signing for… Lyon.

Midfielder: Dimitri Payet

Where is he now? West Ham.

It’ll be a huge coup for Marseille if they do manage to bring Payet back to the club this month.

Ignore the question marks hanging over his mentality following recent events and you’re left with one of the most creative attacking midfielders on the planet.

Right-wing: Hatem Ben Arfa

Where is he now? Paris Saint-Germain

On his day, Hatem Ben Arfa looks like he could give Lionel Messi a run for the title of world’s best player.

The France international, who plied his trade for Marseille between 2008-2011, is an outstanding footballer who, unfortunately, has lacked a little application at times during his topsy-turvy career.

Left-wing: Franck Ribery

Where is he now? Bayern Munich.

Franck Ribery terrorising full-backs in a Marseille shirt now feels like a lifetime ago but it wasn’t a dream; the French winger did spend two seasons with the French club a decade ago.

Now 33, Ribery is in his 10th season with Bayern Munich and has won the lot since moving to the Allianz Arena.

Attacking midfielder: Samir Nasri

Where is he now? Sevilla (on loan from Man City).

Because he was born and raised in Marseille and was blessed with immense technical qualities, Samir Nasri was compared to Zinedine Zidane when he began his professional career.

Those comparisons are never fair to younger players, but the 29-year-old has enjoyed an excellent career in his own right.

Following a couple of frustrating years with Manchester City, Nasri is currently putting in some fantastic performances with La Liga title challengers Sevilla.

Striker: Michy Batshuayi

Where is he now? Chelsea.

We could have gone for Andre-Pierre Gignac, Loic Remy or even Didier Drogba, but it’s Michy Batshuayi who gets the nod upfront.

The 23-year-old scored 23 goals in 50 appearances for Marseille last season, earning himself a £33 million move to Chelsea.

Batshuayi is still finding his feet at Stamford Bridge but has all the tools required to become one of Europe’s best young forwards.

