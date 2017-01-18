Ivo Karlovic won his first round match at the Australian Open on Tuesday and set two tournament records in the process.

The Croatian won what became the longest fifth set ever played at the Australian Open, beating Horacio Zeballos 6-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 22-20 to advance to the second round.

The marathon contest in Melbourne lasted five hours and 15 minutes with the two men closely matched throughout.

Article continues below

The final set, with a record 42 games, lasted two hours and 37 minutes alone, which was longer than the two hours and 27 minutes Novak Djokovic needed to dispatch Fernando Verdasco in straight sets.

Karlovic also set a second Australian Open record, serving 75 aces, smashing the previous record of 51 made by Thomas Johansson in 2005. The match featured 108 aces in total between the Croatian and Zeballos.

Article continues below

However, the pair did not come close to breaking the record for the longest tennis match in history, which was played at Wimbledon back in 2010.

John Isner and Nicolas Mahut hold that record, battling for over 11 hours in London, with Isner winning the last set 70-68.

Big-hitting Karlovic, who is currently the world number 21, will face Australian wildcard Andrew Whittington in the second round of the tournament. The pair play on Thursday, January 19.

Andy Murray, who is currently ranked the number one player in the world, is bidding to win his first Australian Open this month. He has made the final on five previous occasions, including in 2015 and 2016, but has never been able to pick up the title.

The Brit will feel there will be no better opportunity than now to win his third Grand Slam singles title, which would add to wins at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Should he win in Melbourne, he would then move on to France hoping to finally win the title at Roland Garros too.

If he achieves victory at both these tournaments, Murray would become only the ninth man in history to win all four Grand Slam singles titles.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms