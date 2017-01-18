Last weekend marked Joey Barton's return to the Premier League for the first time since May 2015 and he made it one to remember.

It certainly didn't take him long to make his mark on his second Burnley league debut, replacing Dean Marney in the 73rd minute and scoring a free-kick past Southampton's Fraser Forster just five minutes later.

Barton's strike proved to be the only goal of the game and pushed Sean Dyche's side up to the dizzy heights of 10th in the Premier League.

It was another landmark moment for the midfielder, whose career has been eventful, to say the least.

Despite playing for some big clubs, both in the Premier League and abroad, the only domestic success Barton has enjoyed to date has been in the second tier of English football.

But his career over the last few years could have panned out so very differently had he not done a typical Joey Barton thing all the way back in 2011.

In his most recent book 'No Nonsense', Barton has revealed that he due to hold talks with Arsene Wenger regarding a possible move to the Emirates Stadium six years ago.

However, on his big chance to impress the Arsenal boss in a game against them for Newcastle, he got Ivorian Gervinho sent off on his debut in controversial circumstances - scuppering any possibility of a future switch.

When asked if ever actually spoke to Wenger during an interview with FourFourTwo, Barton explained how the proposed talks collapsed.

"No, intermediaries spoke on their behalf," the 34-year-old said.

"There was definitely some low-level interest, and before I got sent off against Arsenal, when the thing with Gervinho happened, I was due to hold some form of discussions with them. But then it never came to be."

You can watch the altercation with Gervinho by clicking this link (skip to 1:05) - an incident which could arguably sum up Barton's entire career.

Unsurprisingly, Wenger never entertained the idea of signing the former Man City ace again and he ended up at Queens Park Rangers.

He added: "Would I have liked to have played for Arsenal? Of course. Who wouldn’t?"

In the past, Barton has also revealed how he was pranked into thinking he was signing for Manchester United and claimed he almost joined Liverpool too.

He's only missing Chelsea and Tottenham to tick off the entire top six then. Suppose there's still time.

