We all know someone that spends far too much money on their FIFA Ultimate Team.

It's an addictive pursuit, for sure. You spend money for random packs of players to add to your side and rely on the FIFA gods to bestow you a star through what is, essentially, a lottery.

However, what if there was a way to eliminate a lot of the chance? What if you could tell what kind of pack you were about to get hold of?

Article continues below

One Brazilian YouTuber user believes he has discovered a rather complex formula that enables you to have a better chance at securing rare players.

The Youtube user in question is Rodrigol FC, and he believes the thin colour line under the pack tells you if it will contain good players or not. Naturally, the FIFA subsection on Reddit has been going mad.

Article continues below

His theory suggests that the colours in the line correlate to the type of card a player will get, with some colours corresponding to an 81+ card, 82+ card, and so on.

As you can imagine, the Reddit community was dying to put this theory into practice and one user, gagsy92, recorded his findings.

He discovered that green in the multi-coloured strip normally signals bad news. Even worse so if it is the first colour in the strip - avoid at all costs.

He writes: “I believe these will be your mediocre packs which do not hold out much hope.”

Conversely, purple in the strip is a “good way to go for packing a good card."

However, the user cautioned: “I had one pack which was mostly blue/purple, with a little mix of something else at the start and my highest rated was Terry.”

Poor John Terry.

“I was searching through the patterns and saw one that was a lot of different colours but there was plenty of purple spaced out in it. I opened that (15k pack) and got IF Shawcross. Not the greatest pull but it was an IF nonetheless.”

Gagsy92 recommends a “multicoloured line with a healthy amount of blue and/or purple in it” as “it’s guaranteed a good player”.

Of course, there are plenty of skeptics. One user studied another's findings and found some flaws.

“Really not convinced there is any logical rhyme or reason to this. Just went through Castro’s recent pack openings.

“He packed Neymar twice in near subsequent packs. The colour banding was completely different both times.”

On the other hand, a couple of images have been uploaded suggesting that it works, too.

There's only one way to find out; go test the formula yourselves!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms