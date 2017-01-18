It’s not exactly a rarity to see Jurgen Klopp get animated on the touchline and we saw that once again at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Liverpool boss was seen in a heated argument with his opposite number, Jose Mourinho, after Ander Herrera had tugged back Roberto Firmino when his side had tried to break.

As Firmino attempted to build an attack in injury-time, the Spaniard held onto his shirt preventing him from surging forward in search of a winner. It was one of those fouls that infuriated the attacking side and Firmino lashed out by shoving Herrera in the chest, resulting in both players picking up bookings.

Article continues below

Klopp and Mourinho clearly disagreed over the incident and had to be separated by the fourth official. And, after the match, Klopp explained why he and Mourinho had a disagreement.

"He [Mourinho] wanted the minimum of a yellow card, I don't know," Klopp said. "I think the ref whistled before anything else happened.

Article continues below

"Roberto is a footballer from head to toe and he wanted to stay in the game. That was a yellow card for Herrera and nothing else. In the end, it was a yellow card for the guy who wanted to play football.

"It could have been even worse if someone wants to see it again and all that stuff. We [Klopp and Mourinho] could not have the same opinion in this moment."

Days afterward, and it seems Klopp has still not forgotten about that foul.

In his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s third round FA Cup replay against Plymouth, Klopp highlighted a few rules he would like to change about the English game. One of them referred to the ‘tactical’ foul - exactly what Herrera committed against Firmino - suggesting that the United midfielder was ‘lazy’.

Klopp brands Herrera as 'lazy'

“I think there are a lot of things we could think about in football,” he said. “We could think about rules – and in my opinion, the tactical fouls.

“The tactical foul of holding a midfielder – and not because of Herrera, I mean in general – is an offensive action and should, for me, be an immediate yellow card. Only because it is lazy.

“If you can, try to run to get it, then if not it is a situation.

“Tactical fouls for me are not hard (physical) but they disturb the fluency of the game.

“For me, it is always yellow but nobody sees it like this”.

To be honest, we’re not quite sure what Klopp is getting at. Fouls like Herrera’s almost always earn a yellow card for the culprit and that’s exactly what happened on Sunday.

Yes, it’s infuriating but it’s certainly not a red card offence. A yellow card is pretty much all that can be given and nine times out of ten, that’s what the referee dishes out.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms