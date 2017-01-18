Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott tried but ultimately failed to bring the Dallas Cowboys back from a 21-3 deficit against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs on Sunday, but he did so with a very valiant effort that showed why he should be the starter for the team moving forward.

In the 34-31 loss, the rookie completed 24 of his 38 passing attempts for 302 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, scoring more touchdowns on the day than his counterpart Aaron Rodgers.

This impressive playoff debut added another record to Prescott's name following an incredible 13-3 rookie season.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

According to Will Reeve Jr of USA Today who was tweeting during the time of the game: "Dak Prescott just became the first rookie QB with 3 TD passes in a postseason game in the Super Bowl era, per @FOXSports."

This stat should really put the final nail in the coffin for the quarterback controversy in Dallas.

Article continues below

Throughout the game, Prescott connected with Dez Bryant and Jason Witten for the three scores, while also leading his team on a game-tying field goal drive with just seconds remaining. The rookie stepped up and proved to the doubters that he was the man for the job for the Cowboys in the process.

There's nothing more to say on it now; Prescott is the quarterback moving forward in Dallas and this playoff performance proved why that should be the case, bringing an end to Tony Romo's time for the Cowboys.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms